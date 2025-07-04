British Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:25.816 153.563 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.038 0.222 3 Hamilton Ferrari 1:26.117 0.301 4 Piastri McLaren 1:26.286 0.470 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.314 0.498 6 Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.383 0.567 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.430 0.614 8 Russell Mercedes 1:26.523 0.707 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:26.524 0.708 10 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:26.624 0.808 11 Albon Williams 1:26.840 1.024 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:26.876 1.060 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:26.904 1.088 14 Ocon Haas 1:26.941 1.125 15 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:26.980 1.164 16 Sainz Williams 1:27.159 1.343 17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:27.165 1.349 18 Gasly Alpine 1:27.174 1.358 19 Bearman Haas 1:27.226 1.410 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:27.289 1.473