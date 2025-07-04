British Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 3 1 2 4 Hamilton Ferrari 3 3 3 3 1 2 4 Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 3 2 2 2 4 Tsunoda Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Antonelli Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Alonso Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Gasly Alpine 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 Colapinto Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Ocon Haas 3 3 3 3 1 1 4 Bearman Haas 3 3 3 3 1 2 4 Hadjar RB 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 Lawson RB 5 5 5 4 3 3 5 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Sainz Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hulkenberg Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Bortoleto Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2