Canadian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

13/06/2025

Power unit elements used prior to the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 3
Hamilton Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 3 2 2 2 4
Tsunoda Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 5
Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Antonelli Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Gasly Alpine 2 2 2 3 2 2 3
Colapinto Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 5
Ocon Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Bearman Haas 3 3 3 3 1 1 4
Hadjar RB 2 2 2 2 2 2 4
Lawson RB 3 3 3 3 2 2 3
Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Sainz Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Hulkenberg Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Bortoleto Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2

