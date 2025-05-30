Spanish Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Hamilton Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 3 2 2 2 4 Tsunoda Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Antonelli Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Gasly Alpine 2 2 2 3 2 2 3 Colapinto Alpine 3 4 4 4 2 2 4 Ocon Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Bearman Haas 3 3 3 3 1 1 4 Hadjar RB 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 Lawson RB 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Sainz Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hulkenberg Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Bortoleto Stake 2 2 2 2 1 1 2