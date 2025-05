McLaren reveals 'Riviera' livery for Monaco and Spain

McLaren has revealed the "Riviera-inspired livery" it will on both its cars at the Monaco and Spanish grands prix.

The livery enhancement marks sponsor OKX's European market launch and nods to McLaren's iconic M7A race car, also drawing inspiration from the elegance of the Riviera, while juxtaposing the legacy of the M7A against the innovation that runs through the modern-day team and its partner.

The McLaren M7A was not only the car that broke new ground for the team - delivering McLaren's first Formula 1 win in 1968 with none other than Bruce McLaren at the wheel - but it was also the car that debuted the team's legendary papaya livery: a first in an era of black and white television coverage.

Supported by a campaign film featuring drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, captured on-site in Monaco, this campaign is the fourth of its kind that McLaren has run in collaboration with OKX, highlighting the continued commitment of the Woking team and its partner.

The livery enhancement will run on both MCL39s throughout the entirety of the Monaco and Spanish Grand Prix weekends, with drivers' Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sporting new alternative inspired overalls in Monaco.

"We're always proud to be able to celebrate our storied legacy," said Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing. "Working with OKX on this latest livery enhancement is a great way to not only celebrate this history, but also the innovation and forward-thinking nature that inspires both McLaren and OKX brands. I can't wait to see the cars on track over the next two race weekends."

"Over the years, Formula 1 has seen huge amounts of change," added Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, "from technological developments to the recent growth in fandom, the sport's culture has evolved and there's a fantastic attitude of freedom to push the boundaries of what's possible. This aligns perfectly with our mission to challenge conventional ways of thinking about money and finance and Riviera livery symbolizes this transformation and the elegance and innovation both OKX and McLaren are known for."