Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good race - I'm really pleased with the P2 finish.

"It wasn't easy to overtake but we did what we could. Max was quick, of course we would have loved to be there fighting him, but they had a bit more pace than we did. Oscar and I had a fun battle, but we raced each other well and maximised what we could. For us as a team, second and third is great. We go again next week."

Oscar Piastri: "A double podium is a good result for the team. On my side, it's always a bit disappointing to start on Pole and then not win the race, but we didn't quite have the pace, and Max was quick. When we made the call to pit early, the two-stop strategy seemed to make the most sense as the tyres didn't have the pace, but we weren't able to then maximise it after, and were then unlucky with the VSC and Safety Car. A few things to review, but we've got a solid chunk of points. We'll debrief and then turn our attention to Monaco."

Andrea Stella: "We leave Imola with a good haul of points as a team. Coming into the weekend, we knew the track layout and the ambient conditions would make this a much closer race, but we were a little surprised by how strong the Red Bull was today - congratulations to Max.

"The race was decided on the first lap with Max's overtake on Oscar. From there, we tried to unlock various scenarios to re-take the lead. Lando was able to maximise the stint on the Medium and drove a very good race. With Oscar, we deviated to a two-stop strategy. Had the Hard tyres behaved just a little bit better, this would have been a strong strategy, but that's something we have to judge with hindsight. Going for victory always involves some risk, and sometimes when you take a risk, there's a downside. He made some great overtakes to respond to the various factors in the race. The drivers battled cleanly and fairly, ultimately culminating in a double podium for the team.

"The team have worked hard this weekend, produced two reliable cars and put us on Pole position. Overall, it was a positive weekend for McLaren, and we look forward to the next race in Monaco."