Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's always a great feeling to be on Pole.

"It was a really good session, tougher with the Red Flags, but I am very happy with the job we've done. The tyres have been trickier today, but the team did a fantastic job to get the car into a nice window. I'm excited for tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "A frustrating day for me, the car was good so it's disappointing not to qualify higher. I'll work hard tonight with the team to see where we can fight to create opportunities to move forward in tomorrow's race. We should have strong race pace and there's still plenty to play for."

Andrea Stella: "Today's Qualifying was a very tight session, which is what we expected on a fast, flowing circuit with high-speed corners. There is little to choose between McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes once again. In Suzuka and Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen had a few milliseconds' edge on us; here today, Oscar had a few milliseconds on Max and took a great Pole position. Lando was in the hunt for Pole, but lost a little of his rhythm on that final run where everyone is trying to find an extra tenth. It demonstrates that we still have a bit of work to do improving the feeling in the MCL39.

"We think we're in a strong position with race pace for tomorrow - but we are not expecting an advantage like Miami. Here in Imola, track position will be much more important, and similar to Suzkua, we're expecting a tight race that may be decided by small differences in strategy. It should be an exciting Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix."