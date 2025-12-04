Verstappen plays down title ambitions

Arguably one of the most remorseless drivers ever to line up on an F1 grid, Max Verstapen is almost nonchalant about his title hopes.

"The trophy looks the same," he laughed at today's press conference. "You know, I have four of those at home... nice to add a fifth.

"I know my signature," he added, looking across the trophy, that bears his signature four times, "so it's the same.

"I'm very relaxed," he replied, when asked how he was feeling ahead of the showdown that could see him claim what many would argue is his hardest fought, and most deserved title yet. "I've nothing to lose, you know? I'm just enjoying being here.

"For me, it's not even about being here," he added. "I've been enjoying the second half of the season, working with the team, how we've been able to turn it around from difficult times and really having a debrief after the race, being very disappointed and frustrated with the performances to just enjoying, smiling.

"Having these wins again is fantastic," he admitted. "So, I just take it... everything here is just a bonus, sitting here fighting for the title. That's also what makes it very straightforward for me. We will just try to have a good weekend. But then even then, it's not really in my control, you know? So, we just, yeah, like I said, try to enjoy it."

Asked if, despite the impression he gives, he would be disappointed to miss out, he said: "Of course, you always try to win. But at the same time, I've already achieved everything that I wanted to achieve in F1, and everything is just a bonus. I just keep doing it because I love it and I enjoy it.

"That's how I go into this weekend," he continued, "have a good time out there, try to maximise the result. And even with that, maximising the result? I don't even know what that means in terms of where you are in the ranking, you know? Because realistically, I don't think we are the quickest. But you never know. A lot of things can happen, like it did also in Qatar. So, we'll just see."

While there is already social media speculation that Red Bull might bring its other drivers into play, the Dutchman was asked about the possibility of McLaren looking to claim the crown for Lando Norris by strategically using his teammate.

"It's always better than not winning at all," he said. "When you're sitting at home 20 years from now, you'll still have that trophy on the cupboard. That's all that matters.

"We'll see," he added. "It's impossible to predict that in advance. I can't look inside (Piastri's) head after everything that happened this season, so I really don't know.

"I don't think I'm saying anything weird when I'm saying they have had the best car," he said of the Woking team. "And I think this will be a good circuit for them as well.

"We just have to try and get the maximum out of our car. That's the only thing we can do, and then we have to hope we're close enough."