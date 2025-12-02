Red Bull confirms 2026 line-ups

Red Bull has confirmed that Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen next season, while Arvid Lindblad joins Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

Hadjar, who only turned 21 in September, has been mightily impressive in his rookie season with Racing Bulls, the highlight of his year being a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alongside four-time World Champion Verstappen, Hadjar will form a duo set to take on a new era of Formula One. The sport sees its biggest shake-up to the technical regulations for several decades in 2026 and the debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the Austrian team will be tackling this new challenge with a mix of youth and experience in the cockpit of the RB22.

Hadjar's arrival means it is time to bid farewell to Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda joined the Red Bull family in 2019 as part of its Junior Team and has been with it ever since. He has competed in over one hundred races, first with the team now known as Racing Bulls, before becoming the tenth Red Bull Junior graduate to race for Red Bull Racing, starting at this year's Japan Grand Prix.

He will remain within the Red Bull family as he moves into the role of Red Bull Test and Reserve Driver for 2026.

"Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now," said Laurent Mekies, "and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams. Through his five seasons so far in Formula One, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

"Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards."

"As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

"We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together."

"I'm so grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One," said Hadjar. "After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it's such a great reward. I've had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

"This year with Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I've learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I'm much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the team's support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Red Bull and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It's an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can't wait for."

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson will continue to bring his experience and strong race craft to the team as Racing Bulls navigate the next chapter in the sport. Arvid Lindblad, who becomes the 20th Red Bull Junior Programme driver to reach F1, steps up after an impressive rise through the ranks. He has demonstrated raw speed, maturity and potential, underscoring the team's long-standing commitment to developing elite young talent.

"Firstly, a huge congratulations to Isack," said Alan Permane. "He has delivered a truly outstanding season, demonstrating exceptional race-craft and consistency well beyond his experience. He has fully earned his step up to Red Bull and we wish him nothing but the best as he takes on this exciting new challenge in his career - we are proud to have been part of the journey.

"Liam has shown impressive performance and professionalism throughout this year, he has excelled when conditions have been at their hardest and we look forward to building on this in 2026, while Arvid's rapid progression marks him as one of the standout young talents in the sport. Together, they form a strong and dynamic pairing, one that embodies the ambition and youthful spirit of VCARB as we enter a transformative new era for Formula One."

"I'd like to thank everyone at VCARB for the opportunity," said Lindblad. "Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it's a proud moment to take this step.

"I'm extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support. 2026 will be a big challenge and I know there's a lot to learn, but I'm ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can't wait to get started, it's going to be an exciting year!"

"I'm really looking forward to racing with VCARB in 2026," added Lawson. "It's an opportunity I'll continue to be grateful for as we enter a year of change in F1. I'm ready to get to work with the team as we prepare for the challenging season ahead. It's going to be and exciting year and I can't wait to kick it off with my first pre-season with the team."