Qatar Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli.

Kimi, can we start with you and just reflect for a moment on what happened on Saturday. In terms of your finishing position, not your best result this year, but in terms of execution, was that your best race of 2025?

Kimi Antonelli: I think it was, definitely, because we executed everything very well. Obviously, the strategy was pretty crazy, but we made it stick and it was good. You know, it changed the whole race and the fact that we were able to hold on to that one-stop, it allowed us to finish where we finished at the end. So definitely, it was really good execution-wise. I think also on my side, it was probably the best race of the season so far because in that stint, I was able to manage the tyres and also to put together everything I've learned during the season. It was nice because it just kept coming, and it was good fun.

Can we talk about what you've learned during the season? Because if you think of Interlagos, we think of Baku, the results have been getting progressively better. What is the biggest thing you've learned in this first season?

KA: Well, there's many things that I've learned in the season, but I've definitely understood a lot better about my needs on the track and off track, and as well, on the mindset. I think having the right mindset before going to a session is crucial. Having the focus on the right things, on the important things, and not just focusing on the final result - just focusing on how to get there and that means doing everything right. And then a lot of other bits, but I think I grew up a lot during the season. I became more mature, especially overcoming the difficult moments really made me grow. Now I can handle situations better. Of course, there's room for improvement, but we're on a good trajectory so far.

And, Kimi, what about this weekend here in Baku? Do you think Mercedes can mix it with McLaren and Red Bull at the front again?

KA: In Baku or Qatar?

Sorry, here! I mean this weekend. Do you think Mercedes can challenge?

KA: It's OK, I understand the jet lag can be... I mean, you never know. I think last year actually Mercedes was quite strong, especially in qualifying. So hopefully we can be strong or even better. Of course, this year has been a bit of a funny trend - in the tracks where we were meant to be good, we were not so good, but in other tracks where we were "meh", we were actually pretty good. So we'll see tomorrow. The important thing is to start on the right foot, good rhythm, and just have a nice progression during the whole weekend. But really looking forward to it, to be fair. Obviously, last two races of the season and really aiming to finish on a high.

Very good luck with it. Thank you, Kimi. Now, Ollie, let's come to you. You're on a roll - five consecutive points finishes now. Just how much confidence have you got in the car?

Ollie Bearman: Yeah, a lot. Basically, since we brought that upgrade in Austin, but even before that, it's been a good run of races. You know, with Mexico, P4, P6 in Brazil, Las Vegas, P12 on track and luckily managing to get up there in P10. But actually, I think Vegas was a good mark for us - that even on a bad weekend, we can be there or thereabouts. We were lucky to score points, but that was not our best weekend on paper. It didn't turn out the best for us in terms of strategy and my feeling with the car. So, despite all of that, we finished very close to the points and were lucky to get in the points. That gives me a really good feeling heading into the last two.

You referenced the upgrade in Austin. What has that allowed you to unleash in the car?

OB: Drive a bit quicker. It's given us the feeling that we've been chasing all year. Basically, it makes the car a bit more on edge on occasion, with specific wind conditions and traffic, for example, it can be a bit more challenging with this upgrade, but I think that's always the trade-off that you're playing with, especially this late into a cycle of regs. I think it's given us a few tenths - probably not even a few - even a tenth, tenth and a half. But with the way that F1 is at the moment, that's enough to put you up the order. Of course, it was a risk taking that upgrade this late into the season with the new regs next year, but I think based on our position - and every Constructors' position is incredibly valuable to a team like Haas - I think we've made the right call.

And do you think the car will suit the fast sweeps of the Lusail circuit?

OB: I hope so. I mean, the team had a good race here last year, and with our car characteristics... I mean, when I was looking at the last five or six events, Vegas was the one that I was least looking forward to, and to come away from there with two cars in the points really tells me that we can fight on any track. So, it's less down to car performance and more down to execution and getting that right. We know that quali is incredibly tight, so it's just about putting the car in the perfect window and executing.

First full season in Formula 1 almost done. Just where do you think you've improved as a driver this year?

OB: I think using my speed and taking the right, measured risk in the correct moments is something that I've improved on. Because, you know, coming from F2 where in free practice you put the car already on the limit in lap two or lap three because you have one set of tyres and the tyres are degrading a lot. So you need to find out what the car is capable of before you get into quali. But then, generally on an F1 weekend, you have so many sets of tyres and so many sessions that you have time to build up. That approach is something I haven't really taken since Formula 4, because when you're in F3 and F2, you have no time on track and no tyres. So, kind of resetting my driving, my approach, back to building up step-by-step and slowly finding out the limitations of the car - because at the end, Friday - not this weekend, but a general Friday with FP1 and FP2 - doesn't really matter that much. The main thing is that you correct the balance and get the car in the perfect window. Then on Saturday is when you start to go for it and push a bit more. So that and also structuring my weekends a bit better. It's so much busier here in Formula 1 compared to what we've been used to. So, you know, managing even the energy levels across the full season. There's a lot of things, but I'm also glad that it's been going well the second half, and I want to finish now on a high.

Alright. Well, good luck with that. Thank you. And, Liam, let's start with season reflections from you as well. It's been a roller coaster of a year for you. What's the biggest thing you've learned?

Liam Lawson: Yeah. I think with how many races we have, you just don't have time to really dwell. I think it's important that you obviously reflect on each weekend and try to take the positives and try to learn from each weekend. But, yeah, to go through this many weekends and trying not to get stuck on something or caught up in emotion is very tough. So, as an example, last weekend - to have a very smooth weekend all the way up to the race and be in a great position, and then a very small mistake throws that all away - it's extremely frustrating. But obviously, we're racing again this weekend, and you just don't have time to dwell on it too much.

Let's look at the positives from last weekend though. The quali pace was good. Just how difficult has it been to get a one-lap out of the car this year?

LL: I would say it's definitely been more of a struggle for me. I think the car has been very quick, and I think that's been what we've really worked on on our side a lot more this year - trying to extract one lap out of the car, and out of me. And I think it's got a lot better through the year. Obviously, Vegas was very specific. It was more like 12 laps than one lap with the way quali was. But I think it's been getting better through the year. And with how close it is, it's just putting everything together. I mean, in a whole weekend, trying to execute everything is hard enough. That's been really the challenge in a season that's this close. And it's also why when things don't go smoothly, you can lose quite a lot.

Vegas, Qatar - they're at polar opposites in terms of what you need to be quick. Do you think you can deliver this weekend here?

LL: It's kind of like what Kimi said. We've had a lot of races we expected to either be quick at not be quicker and either/or. We had a tough race last year - for us Qatar last year was one of the hardest. So I'm hoping that means, for whatever reason, we're good this year. But it's very hard to know. It's a very different track to Vegas, but I think we're in a much better place now with the car than we've been last year. We have a better understanding. But obviously, being a sprint, it's going to be a challenge for sure. But hopefully we can have a good weekend.

Questions From The Floor

(David Croft - Sky Sports F1) Kimi, 48 laps on the hard tyre - amazing. Could you have done that in the first three or four races of this season? And if the answer is no, what changed in you over the course of the year that you could deal with being asked to do a strategy like that?

KA: Well, definitely, no. I wouldn't have been able to do it at the start of the season. I think during the season, you learn a lot. Obviously, you go through different compounds - it's not the same compounds every race. But to be fair, the C3 has been a compound that I quite liked as well, along with the C4 and C5. So, I think just during the season, you understand - obviously track to track it's different - but you understand the behaviour of the tyre. And you also try to explore a little bit, whether in practice or in the race, with different pushing levels and see how the tyre responds. Vegas was, I guess, the best execution of the season so far because I put all the learnings from previous races together. That allowed me to do a long stint and to react to the tyre getting older lap by lap. I was able - with the support of the team - to react and balance the car, especially in the last few laps and go until the end. But definitely, at the start of the season, I would have stopped instead of going until the end.