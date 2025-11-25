Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign continues with Round 23, the Qatar Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar first joined Formula 1's calendar in 2021 at the Lusail International Circuit, located on the outskirts of the country's fast-developing capital city, Doha. Qatar was absent in 2022, when it hosted the FIFA World Cup, but returned to the schedule in 2023 as part of a fresh long-term deal, with Formula 1 establishing itself at an extensively renovated Lusail.

The Lusail International Circuit is among the fastest on the calendar, with the majority of its 16 corners across its 3.3-mile layout taken at medium or high-speed. That puts high energy load through the tires and as a consequence on safety grounds Pirelli has introduced a maximum stint length of 25 laps per set of tires on each of the three dry-weather compounds. That means at least two pit stops will be mandatory through the course of Sunday's 57-lap grand prix.

Qatar will also host the sixth and final F1 Sprint event of the 2025 campaign, the third time in as many years that Lusail has held the multi-race format.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the Qatar Grand Prix in seventh position in the Constructors' Championship on 73 points, and has scored points at each of the last five grands prix.

Esteban Ocon has participated in all three editions of the Qatar Grand Prix, taking a best result of fifth position in 2021, while Oliver Bearman claimed victory at Lusail in FIA Formula 2 in 2024.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We now head to the final two races in the Middle East, and first up, we have a Sprint weekend in Qatar off the back of five consecutive point-scoring finishes. The championship fight is extremely tight, so we need to be at our best from FP1 to continue our point-scoring form. It will be a very contrasting challenge compared to Vegas in every aspect, and Sprint weekends add to the challenge too, as well as unique limitations on tires. We're very much looking forward to maximising our potential in the closing stages of what has been an incredible season."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm super excited to get to Qatar. I think it's a track that suits us a bit more than Las Vegas, so I'm looking forward to this weekend. These cars come alive on a track like the Lusail International Circuit. It's a Sprint as well, which means there are two opportunities. I think we can have a good weekend, and we're going to give it everything until the end of the season."

Esteban Ocon: "It's the second race of this last triple-header, and it will be good to be racing again in Qatar. The conditions will be very different from Las Vegas and, as it is a Sprint weekend, it means that we really need to make the most of FP1 to be in a good position for the rest of the weekend. We have two opportunities this week to try and score points so we'll do our best to do so in this penultimate round of the season in what is still a very tight battle in the Constructors' Championship."