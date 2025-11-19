Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Carlos Sainz: I'm looking forward to this weekend in Vegas!

We've learned a lot about the car and on paper, we should be quick around these streets, so I'm excited to see how we stack up.

This weekend will be all about tyres, so we'll do our best to get prepared for a strong and clean execution. Driving down the famous Las Vegas strip is unique, so I'm looking forward to racing under the lights and giving our fans something to cheer for. Vamos!

Alex Albon: It's great to be back in Vegas for the third time. We have been busy working in the sim and having engineering debriefs to prepare for the triple and to find solutions for recent issues so that we can put ourselves in a good position to score points this weekend.

Vegas should be a good track for us with the long straights and high speeds, but the lower temps and track conditions will require us to extract the most out of the car early on in practice sessions. Let's see what the week brings!