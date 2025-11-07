Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

07/11/2025

Alex Albon: I think we knew we were going to struggle a bit at this circuit.

There's a lot of lap time just in getting the balance of the car right, but I don't know if it's totally achievable. I don't know if it's a little bit more fundamental in the car, however we'll try and fix it between the Sprint and qualifying tomorrow. It was tricky but I don't think we're in a bad place. The positives are that we improved the car a lot from practice to Sprint qualifying, and we're heading in the right direction.

Carlos Sainz: We simply didn't do a good Sprint qualifying today. My first run was messy with traffic and getting the tyres up to temperature but the second run we made our life more difficult and almost didn't get two laps in. Ultimately, I finish this session not knowing the limit or performance of the car, so it's not ideal. Looking at FP1, I know there was more in it, so we'll learn from today and hopefully execute a better session tomorrow.

Check out our Friday gallery from Interlagos here.

