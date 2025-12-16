Pirelli reveals compounds for first three races of 2026

All the new compounds will be seen in action during the first three races of 2026, with Pirelli's confirmation of the compounds for Australia, China, and Japan.

The compounds nominated for these races range from the hardest to the softest, as was the case this year.

For Melbourne, from 6-8 March, the nominations are C3, C4, and C5. In 2024 this combination favoured a two-stop race strategy using all three compounds. This year, variable weather meant that intermediates were used in a race that could be divided into three distinct phases: with only the middle part permitting slick tyres.

For Shanghai, from 13-16 March, the middle range of compounds have been nominated: C2, C3, and C4. This year, the teams had to get to grips with asphalt that had been completely re-laid along the 5.451-kilometre track. The lateral and longitudinal tyre demands are about average for the season, with the left-hand side of the car subjected to the most tyre wear. Next year, Shanghai will host the opening sprint weekend once more.

Suzuka, from 27-29 March, is one of the most challenging tracks of the year and so requires the hardest selection: C1, C2, and C3. This year, the low track temperatures and greater resistance to graining allowed drivers to extend their hard and medium stints, with just one pit stop. The situation was different back in 2024, when thermal degradation prompted at least two stops.

The drivers will arrive in Melbourne after three test sessions. The first test, behind closed doors, will take place from January 26-30 in Barcelona, where for the first time the new tyres will run on the 2026 cars, with each team choosing three days of running from the five days available.

The other two tests will take place in Bahrain from February 11-13 and then 18-20. This lengthy build-up to the season will allow the teams to prepare with their completely new cars built to the latest technical regulations.

The use of all five slick compounds during the opening races will allow Pirelli to profoundly evaluate the performance differences between all the tyres in the heat of competition, as well as their resistance to graining and overheating - helping to inform the nominations for the European races.