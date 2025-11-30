Qatar Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NM NH Sainz Williams NM NM NH Norris McLaren NM NM NH Antonelli Mercedes NM NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NM UH Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NM NH Tsunoda Red Bull NM NM NH Albon Williams NH NM NM Hamilton Ferrari NS NM NM Bortoleto Stake NM NM NS Colapinto Alpine NH NM NM Ocon Haas NM NH NM UH Gasly Alpine NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin NM NM NM NS Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NM NH Bearman Haas NM NM NH Hulkenberg Stake NS

