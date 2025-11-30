Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

30/11/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NM NH
Sainz Williams NM NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NM UH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NM NH
Albon Williams NH NM NM
Hamilton Ferrari NS NM NM
Bortoleto Stake NM NM NS
Colapinto Alpine NH NM NM
Ocon Haas NM NH NM UH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NM NM NM NS
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NM NH
Hulkenberg Stake NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Lusail here.

