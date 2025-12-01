Qatar Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 44 1:22.996 146.059 mph 2 Norris McLaren 47 1:23.197 0.201 3 Russell Mercedes 56 1:23.198 0.202 4 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:23.484 0.488 5 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:23.498 0.502 6 Sainz Williams 48 1:23.859 0.863 7 Alonso Aston Martin 57 1:23.940 0.944 8 Antonelli Mercedes 55 1:23.955 0.959 9 Lawson Racing Bulls 54 1:23.971 0.975 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 1:24.139 1.143 11 Albon Williams 57 1:24.261 1.265 12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:24.317 1.321 13 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:24.432 1.436 14 Hamilton Ferrari 52 1:24.848 1.852 15 Bearman Haas 34 1:24.930 1.934 16 Ocon Haas 36 1:25.056 2.060 17 Bortoleto Stake 54 1:25.233 2.237 18 Gasly Alpine 54 1:25.376 2.380 19 Colapinto Alpine 52 1:25.644 2.648 20 Hulkenberg Stake 5 1:28.139 5.143

