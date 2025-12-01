Site logo

Qatar Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
01/12/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 44 1:22.996 146.059 mph
2 Norris McLaren 47 1:23.197 0.201
3 Russell Mercedes 56 1:23.198 0.202
4 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:23.484 0.488
5 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:23.498 0.502
6 Sainz Williams 48 1:23.859 0.863
7 Alonso Aston Martin 57 1:23.940 0.944
8 Antonelli Mercedes 55 1:23.955 0.959
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 54 1:23.971 0.975
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 1:24.139 1.143
11 Albon Williams 57 1:24.261 1.265
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:24.317 1.321
13 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:24.432 1.436
14 Hamilton Ferrari 52 1:24.848 1.852
15 Bearman Haas 34 1:24.930 1.934
16 Ocon Haas 36 1:25.056 2.060
17 Bortoleto Stake 54 1:25.233 2.237
18 Gasly Alpine 54 1:25.376 2.380
19 Colapinto Alpine 52 1:25.644 2.648
20 Hulkenberg Stake 5 1:28.139 5.143

Check out our Sunday gallery from Lusail here.

