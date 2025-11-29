Pirelli reveals fresh tyre fears

With a strict limit on how many laps each tyre set can complete this weekend, Pirelli admits concern at cuts to tyres by gravel in the opening sessions.

Due to the initial greenness of the track, strong winds and the desire to push ever harder, a number of drivers ran wide over the course of the two sessions and in the process dragged gravel back on to the track.

Subsequent checks to the tyres revealed a number of worrying cuts.

"We had several cuts on the treads, all the corners are affected," admitted the Italian manufacturer's chief engineer, Simone Berra, referring to the corners on the cars.

"This is mainly due to the gravel traps we have here," he explained. "The circuit added three or four strips compared with last year and obviously the drivers, when they are pushing to the limit, they are bringing some gravel onto the race line and we have seen some quite deep gravel cuts.

"I've seen a couple of cuts that were quite deep, so they reached the construction," he admitted. "They didn't cut any cords luckily, but obviously if you expose the construction and you pass continuously on this gravel then you can risk having a puncture."

It is during qualifying when drivers push hardest, and therefore poses the biggest risk.

"In qualifying, sprint qualifying sessions, drivers are going through the limit much more than during the sprint and the race," said the Italian. "They stay a bit more on track during races, so it could be less of a concern during the sprint and Sunday during the race. But obviously, we want to keep our eyes open also on this matter."

With the Italian manufacturer having already posed a strict limit of 25 laps on each set of tyres, Berra was asked if he was concerned that this limit might need to be revised.

"At the moment we are not, let's say, concerned," he said. "But obviously we need to take into account any possible implications during the sprint and during the race if the situation can create some issues on the tyre, or some punctures potentially.

"Obviously the FIA also will monitor the situation in terms of gravel on track, and they can possibly use a red flag or a Safety Car to clean the track," he explained.

Hmm... so, with a three-way battle for the title, a Sprint and two races, and Lando Norris looking to have the advantage, the door is suddenly open to red flags and safety cars.

A conspiracy theorist might feel that smacks of potential manipulation.