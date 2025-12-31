Pirelli's 2025 season in numbers

Over the course of the 2025 season, Pirelli's tyres covered enough kilometres to circle the globe eight and a half times.

From the first free practice session in Melbourne to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, the tyres produced by the Milan-based company travelled a total of 341,099 kilometres (211,954 miles).

This figure reflects one of the most demanding seasons in the history of the championship, after the calendar expanded to 24 races last year. On these 24 circuits, spread out over five continents, Pirelli had to deliver performance, reliability and adaptability in conditions ranging from the extreme heat of the Arabian desert to the biting cold of Nevada.

The 2025 slick tyre range, made up of six compounds, accounted for 96% of the total mileage. The two most widely used compounds, confirming their versatility and strategic importance, were the C3 (93,493 kms/58,095 miles) and C4 (91,595 kms/56,916 miles). These were followed by the C5 (66,255 kms/41,170 miles), C2 (35,012 kms/21,756), C6 (22,419 kms/13,930 miles) and C1 (17,368 kms/10,792 miles). Wet weather tyres covered the remaining 4%: 12,893 kms (8,011 miles) on intermediates and 2,064 kms (1,282 miles) on full wets.

In total, the tyres completed 67,094 laps - with a similar split between slicks and wets: 64,519 laps on slicks and 2,578 on wets (about 4%). Across all the races, 720 pit stops were made. The record was the Spanish Grand Prix, with 53 stops in Barcelona. Miami had the fewest pit stops, with only 18.

The longest stint of the year came from Haas driver Esteban Ocon, who covered 303 kilometres on a single set of C3 tyres in Jeddah, equating to 49 laps. The Frenchman also stood out in Baku, covering 294 kilometres on a set of C4 to confirm his tyre management skills.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly recorded the longest run on the C2, completing 251 kilometres in Shanghai, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll covered 222 kilometres on the C5 in Baku. McLaren's Lando Norris and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg each drove 194 kilometres on a set of intermediates at Silverstone. The longest continuous use of full wets was 61 kilometres during the Las Vegas weekend: 10 laps each for the two Aston Martin drivers as well as for Hulkenberg.

The number of tyre sets supplied over the course of the season highlights the logistical complexity of motorsport's pinnacle. In 2025, teams had access to 6,120 sets of slicks in total, comprising 1,800 sets of C5, 1,580 sets of C4, 1,400 sets of C3 and around 1,900 wet weather tyres. The number of tyres allocated to each car, which varies depending on the weekend format, is clearly defined by the technical regulations.

As always, temperatures also influenced tyre behaviour. The highest track temperature recorded during a session was 58.2 degrees centigrade at Jeddah during FP2, while the highest air temperature was 39.1 degrees centigrade in Bahrain during FP1. The coldest conditions were in Las Vegas, with 12 degrees centigrade on track and 11.8 degrees centigrade ambient during qualifying. During the actual races, peak track temperature was 55.2 degrees centigrade at Spielberg, while the highest air temperature was 34.4 degrees centigrade in Texas. The lowest temperatures were 15 degrees centigrade on track in Las Vegas and 14.3 degrees centigrade ambient in Melbourne.