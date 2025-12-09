Pirelli reveals 2026 tyre range

The new range of Pirelli tyres for the 2026 season was revealed this morning at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the Italian firm is currently hosting a group test with all the teams.

The design of the tyre graphics on the sidewalls is completely new. The emblematic markings that have been part of Pirelli's identity for the past 14 seasons since it returned as exclusive Formula 1 tyre supplier in 2011 have now been reworked to incorporate a chequered flag logo.

This gives the new tyres a completely different look compared to any other motorsport or roadgoing product made by Pirelli, while maintaining all the historic design language that is synonymous with the Milan-based company.

The colours that identify the level of each compound during every grand prix are unchanged for next year. White, yellow, and red denote Hard, Medium, and Soft respectively, while green and blue are still the colours for the Intermediate and Full wet.

The 2026 P Zero range is made up of five compounds from C1 (the hardest) to C5 (the softest). Performance is similar to current levels, but with a wider and more consistent gap between each compound to encourage different race strategies. The intermediate and full wet tread patterns are the same as in 2025.

The tyre dimensions are now smaller to suit the new cars created for the latest regulations. The wheel rim diameter is still 18 inches, but the tread width is 25mm less at the front and 30mm less at the rear. The total diameter is also 15mm less at the front and 10mm less at the rear.

The 2026 tyres are being run today on track using mule cars driven by one or more of the official drivers from each team. The range of compounds will be formally homologated on December 15, as per the technical regulations.

The first session in which they will be seen on the new cars will be at the Barcelona test from January 26-30 next year, but these latest tyres will also be seen at the team launches, which are set to be announced in the coming weeks.