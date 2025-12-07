Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Piastri McLaren NH NM Norris McLaren NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH UM Russell Mercedes NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Ocon Haas NM NH Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NM Hulkenberg Stake NS NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UH UM Bortoleto Stake NM NH Bearman Haas NM NH Sainz Williams NM NH Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM Antonelli Mercedes NH NM Albon Williams NS NH NM Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH UM Colapinto Alpine NM NH NM

