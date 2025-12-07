Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
07/12/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Piastri McLaren NH NM
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH UM
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Ocon Haas NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NM
Hulkenberg Stake NS NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UH UM
Bortoleto Stake NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NH
Sainz Williams NM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM
Antonelli Mercedes NH NM
Albon Williams NS NH NM
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH UM
Colapinto Alpine NM NH NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Marina here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms