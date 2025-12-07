Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 45 1:26.725 136.219 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 44 1:26.765 0.040 3 Norris McLaren 48 1:26.818 0.093 4 Hulkenberg Stake 46 1:27.050 0.325 5 Verstappen Red Bull 39 1:27.625 0.900 6 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:27.626 0.901 7 Colapinto Alpine 42 1:27.710 0.985 8 Gasly Alpine 46 1:27.767 1.042 9 Antonelli Mercedes 34 1:28.029 1.304 10 Hamilton Ferrari 36 1:28.094 1.369 11 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:28.279 1.554 12 Albon Williams 45 1:28.367 1.642 13 Tsunoda Red Bull 44 1:28.557 1.832 14 Russell Mercedes 57 1:28.599 1.874 15 Ocon Haas 56 1:28.655 1.930 16 Lawson Racing Bulls 39 1:28.886 2.161 17 Bearman Haas 50 1:28.976 2.251 18 Sainz Williams 51 1:29.052 2.327 19 Bortoleto Stake 47 1:29.114 2.389 20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:29.375 2.650

