Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

07/12/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 45 1:26.725 136.219 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 44 1:26.765 0.040
3 Norris McLaren 48 1:26.818 0.093
4 Hulkenberg Stake 46 1:27.050 0.325
5 Verstappen Red Bull 39 1:27.625 0.900
6 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:27.626 0.901
7 Colapinto Alpine 42 1:27.710 0.985
8 Gasly Alpine 46 1:27.767 1.042
9 Antonelli Mercedes 34 1:28.029 1.304
10 Hamilton Ferrari 36 1:28.094 1.369
11 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:28.279 1.554
12 Albon Williams 45 1:28.367 1.642
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 44 1:28.557 1.832
14 Russell Mercedes 57 1:28.599 1.874
15 Ocon Haas 56 1:28.655 1.930
16 Lawson Racing Bulls 39 1:28.886 2.161
17 Bearman Haas 50 1:28.976 2.251
18 Sainz Williams 51 1:29.052 2.327
19 Bortoleto Stake 47 1:29.114 2.389
20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 52 1:29.375 2.650

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Marina here.

