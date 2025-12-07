Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We did it, World Champion! This is for everyone that's been there for me on this journey. For my family, for my team, and for everyone at McLaren.

"It's been a tough season, Oscar and Max are incredible competitors and have done an incredible job all year. It's been a privilege to get to race them this year, congratulations to them on their amazing seasons.

"I'm so proud, not because I'm World Champion, but because of everything those around me have given up to make this possible. Making them happy and rewarding their sacrifices and hard work is what makes me proud."

Oscar Piastri: "Congratulations to Lando on the Championship win, it was great to battle with him all the way to the end and it's a lovely moment for the team. It was a really strong race to finish out this year, we took a risk on strategy and it played off but we just didn't have an answer to Max.

"It's been an amazing season and one I am very proud of. We'll take everything we've learned and head into 2026 as the strongest driver I've ever been. I am excited to see what we can achieve next year."

Andrea Stella: "Today, we celebrate an extraordinary achievement for the entire McLaren Racing family. The main feeling is that we are incredibly proud to take home a maiden 2025 FIA Formula 1 Drivers' Championship for Lando. This is a fantastic end to what has been a hard-fought season, one that has tested and brought out the best in everyone across the team. All the men and women in Woking have responded to the call how we had wished to elevate the game and level of performance following our success last season.

"While only one driver can take the Drivers' Championship title each season, to be in a situation where both Lando and Oscar were challenging at the sharp end against a four-time World Champion in Max Verstappen, was always an ambition and not a problem. The demand of this was huge, but we did it the McLaren way, even when we had our bumps on in the road, everyone stuck to our culture which showed our incredible unity, and I'm so happy that the team have been rewarded with this success.

"Lando and Oscar have been outstanding all year both on and off track, showing the true values of what it means to be a McLaren team member. Together they have secured a combined 14 wins and a total of 34 podiums which also delivered the 2025 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship, our 10th as a team and also our first Championship double since the team's iconic 1998 season.

"None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our shareholders, partners, people, and fans, as well as our long-standing colleagues at HHP who have contributed to another year of successful collaboration.

"Thank you for being on this journey with us. We'll make sure we celebrate this moment together before getting our heads down and focusing on the upcoming challenge in 2026."

