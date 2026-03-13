Antonelli and Gasly face no further action

Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly face no further action over separate incidents of alleged impeding during qualifying.

Lando Norris told the stewards that he was on a “pushing warm up lap” and not on a push lap at the time of the incident at Turn 1 with Antonelli. In other words, he was not actively seeking to set a meaningful lap time when the Mercedes came out of the pit lane and onto the track.

Had Norris been on a push lap then, given the position of the Mercedes driver on the track, Antonelli would have unnecessarily impeded the McLaren.

In the light of the clear position taken by Norris that he was not impeded by Antonelli as he was not seeking to set a meaningful lap time, the stewards took no further action.

In the other incident, Max Verstappen was on a push lap and came across Pierre Gasly on what the Dutchman described as his optimal racing line at the exit of turn 14. The four-time world champion had to drive around the Alpine but did not lift.

Gasly explained that he was aware of Verstappen's approach and considered that the safest option was to stay to the left edge of the track. Verstappen said that the position of the Alpine affected his preferred line but that he was not impeded.

Although the stewards considered that Gasly could theoretically have taken a different approach to the turn and stayed to the right at the exit, given the concession by Verstappen that he was not unnecessarily impeded, they determined to take no further action.