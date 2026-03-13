Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely pleased with today's result in Sprint Qualifying, especially after last week in Melbourne which didn't live up to our expectations.

"We found a lot more performance and good learnings from Australia that we carried over into this weekend. We tried to put everything together and I felt a lot better in the car, straight from the first lap out of the garage. It's good to be more competitive here and comfortably making it into SQ3 and mixing it with the top four teams. I've been feeling good in the car and there is certainly more potential than what we showed last time out. We will try to carry this positive momentum into tomorrow and see if we can bring home some points for the team."

Franco Colapinto: "It was tricky today and wasn't the result in Sprint Qualifying we had hoped for. We didn't take the step forward we needed to compete for places in SQ3. Ultimately, we lacked the pace today, which we need to understand why that is. We lacked pace compared to Pierre, who was quick today and did a great job, which is great for the team who are putting in a lot of work and is positive also that there's more potential in the car. I just need to understand more on my side how to extract it and where we can find improvements. We will try to learn as much as we can in the Sprint Race tomorrow, see if we can make up some places and put the learnings into practice for tomorrow's Qualifying."