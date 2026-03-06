A reprimand and a warning for Russell

George Russell has been handed a reprimand and given a warning following two separate incidents in FP2.

In the first the Mercedes driver left the garage and was waiting to join the fast lane. He inched forward, as if to join the fast lane and then stopped slightly ahead of Arvid Lindblad, with a small portion of the Mercedes jutting into the fast lane. This resulted in Lindblad running over that portion of the front wing end plate of the Mercedes. There was no damage reported to the Racing Bull as a result of the collision.

Appendix L Chapter IV of the FIA International Sporting Code read with the Race Director Competition Notes Item 15 gives priority to the cars in the fast lane over those in the working lane. In other words, Lindblad had priority over Russell. Russell would only have been free to blend into the fast lane "if there [was] a suitable gap in a queue of cars in the fast lane" and if it could be done safely and without unnecessarily impeding cars already in the fast lane.

To the stewards it was clear that there was no such gap and the collision resulted from Russell inching forward and thereby blocking a small portion of the fast lane. Both drivers agreed that Lindblad would not have been able to see the portion that was blocking the fast lane.

The collision could have been avoided by Russell taking appropriate, therefore the stewards imposed a reprimand to the Mercedes driver.

In a second incident, Russell admitted that he performed a practice start outside the designated practice start area defined in Item 14.1 of the Race Director's Competition Notes. However, he explained that, due to sun haze, he was unable to clearly see the grid boxes and believed that the correct location was where the rubber marks were visible on the asphalt.

Having viewed the driver's onboard and CCTV footage, the stewards accepted that the sighting of the grid box was difficult given the light conditions but the driver was so far forward from the designated location that it was ahead of the protection of the pit wall and this incident occurred after the Race Director had warned all teams of the need to comply with his instructions in this regard.

The stewards determined that Russell failed to follow the Race Director's instructions and impose a penalty consistent with the penalty for similar breaches in the past - a warning - whilst reminding all competitors that compliance with the Race Director's instructions regarding the correct position from which to perform practice starts is imperative for the safe conduct of the event.

Franco Colapinto was summoned for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly on the main straight.

The Alpine driver explained that his car suffered a 'false neutral' as he was approaching the final turn and lost drive as he turned onto the main straight. While the team were giving him instructions over the radio to attempt to resolve the issue, the Argentine kept his car rolling slowly on the left of the main straight having been instructed to do so by his team should he be unable to resolve the issue and he needed to stop the rar.

As he approached the control line, Colapinto was caught by Lewis Hamilton. While the Ferrari driver had a clear line of sight of the Alpine for some distance along the main straight, Hamilton was apparently surprised to find the Argentine moving so slowly on the racing line and had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Colapinto explained that he was watching his mirrors the whole time and knew that Hamilton was approaching. He said that he was instructed by his team to stay to the left because the Race Director's Competition Notes (Emergency Exit Map) mark the exit point on the main straight on the left side of the track. He said that if he had tried to move off the racing line when he had no drive he could have created a more dangerous situation.

The Stewards were satisfied that there was nothing about Colapinto's driving which was erratic. Given his mechanical problem, he was not driving "unnecessarily" slowly.

Given further that he positioned his car to ensure that he could reach the designated exit point in the event that the problem with his car was not resolved before he reached it, the stewards did not consider that the actions of the driver unsafe and therefore determined to take no further action.

