Domenicali hits back at F1 2026 critics

"It's wrong to talk bad," says F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali of those criticising the new formula.

As the likes of Max Verstappen continue to criticise the rules overhaul, the litmus test will come on Sunday when fans finally get to see the sort of racing F1 2026 will produce and whether they'll understand it.

Ever the salesman, Domenicali opted to get in first, criticising those who he feels haven't given the new formula the opportunity to show what it can do.

"I think it's wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about an incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow," he told Sky Sports, which, by an amazing coincidence spent much of today's two practice sessions telling fans how great the rules overhaul is proving. "That's the only thing that I would say is not right," added the Italian.

"But, you know, I always listen with prudency," he insisted. "There is an evolution of driving, it means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest."

The fact that lap times will be slower doesn't matter, it is things like energy harvesting that are causing concern, that and the fact that the sport is suddenly becoming so complicated that the powers that be have been forced to come up with 'mode names' in an effort to simplify things.

And it's not just the fans that are finding it all too much.

"There is a lot going on," said Esteban Ocon. "There's a lot of details and complications. To be honest, my head is going to explode right now with how much information there is. It's a lot to take, but that's what we have to do as drivers."

"I'm feeling good," insisted Domenicali, echoing his inner James Brown. "I'm feeling good because we have the duty of bringing positivity in this moment of what we live in. I feel good because there is a lot of attention about what is happening on the track.

"I feel good because we are in Melbourne with an incredible crowd, incredible, passionate people. We have seen another step of being very attractive for the younger generation, and that's thanks to what we are trying to do together.

"That's why I do believe that the strategy we have taken is the right one. To keep really hammering down, knowing that we can sit and be focused on delivering something more for our fans."

One of the driving forces behind the overhaul was the desire to attract more manufacturers, and while it will be a few years before GM lines up on the grid, Audi is making its F1 debut and Honda reversed its original decision to leave, though it remains to be seen whether that was actually a good move.

"This year we are bringing a new power unit for the reason that was obvious a couple of years ago," said the F1 boss, "we wanted to attract more manufacturers. We knew that the sustainable fuel was an element that would be attractive for the manufacturers, knowing that in terms of mobility, manufacturers should focus not only on electrification. And that's why this project started."

Apart from all else, many feel that the overhaul was badly timed, for 2025, having seen the teams converge ever closer, produced some of the best racing.

Domenicali insists that this will once again be the case. However, he admits that in the short-term, changes may be required.

"I think that the possibility to develop this car, both from the engineering point of view and also from the driver's point of view, will enable us to see very, very soon a car that will be faster," he said.

"The world of engineers behind F1 is incredible. The approach that we have discussed already in the last F1 Commission with the FIA, with the teams, very openly. If we see something that needs to be addressed, we're going to address it in the right way.

"But I think that now we are on a course where everyone realises that if there is something clear that has to be done to improve, why not? Let's do it."

Check out our Friday gallery from Melbourne here.