5 Straight Zones for Melbourne

As opposed to the 4 DRS zones witnessed in Melbourne last year, this year's race features 5 Straight Mode zones.

The Detection Point is just after Turn 13, after which, providing they were within one second of the car ahead at that point, drivers will have 5 zones in which they can use their overtake boost.

They are from Turn 14 to Turn 1, Turn 2 to Turn 3, Turn 5 to Turn 6, Turn 8 to Turn 9 and Turn 10 to Turn 11.

Last year, the DRS activation zones began 130 metres after the start-line, 30 metres after Turn 2, 100 metres after Turn 10, and 30 metres after Turn 14, with two detection points, one after Turn 6 and the other 90 metres before Turn 13.

Once detected, the overtake boost is available for the next lap until reaching the detection point next time around at which point the process begins again, or not if a driver is over a second behind.

Any questions should be sent to Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the FIA in Paris or Stefano Domenicali at F1 Towers in London.