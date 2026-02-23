Mercedes reveals 2026 Junior Programme

Mercedes announces its 2026 Junior Programme featuring two new additions, Niccolò Perico and Devin Titz.

"2026 marks the 10th anniversary of our Junior Programme," said Gwen Lagrue, Driver Development Advisor, "a milestone that reflects a decade of identifying, developing and promoting outstanding talent.

"Over the years, the programme has supported and nurtured drivers such as George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Frederik Vesti and Doriane Pin, guiding them on their path to the highest level of our sport. Our 2026 Formula 1 line-up is entirely composed of drivers who have emerged from our own programme, which is a source of great pride and satisfaction for all of us. It demonstrates the strength of our philosophy and sets a clear example for the next generation within our ranks. I am certain that our young drivers will draw inspiration and motivation from this pathway. Wearing the colours of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and representing our organisation, and the 2,000 people behind it, across the various junior categories is both a tremendous honour and a significant responsibility.

"For these young drivers, as well as for my team and myself, excellence is the standard. We continuously refine and improve our methods of support and development, always with performance, victories and championships as the ultimate objective. I sincerely hope that 2026 will be marked with success, allowing us to celebrate this 10th anniversary in the best possible way."

"The team's Junior Programme has massively helped me throughout my journey both to, and in F1," added George Russell. "I genuinely wouldn't be here today without the support from the very top, from Toto, from Gwen, and from so many people in the team who've backed me.

"What's special about Mercedes is that they fuel your potential. They encourage you to go out there, give everything, and trust that you have what it takes. Being part of the Junior Programme meant so much to me. Wearing the star for the first time was a really special moment, and it's something you wear with pride."

"Being part of the Junior Programme is an incredible opportunity," said Kimi Antonelli, "and it doesn't come around every day. Be grateful but remember there's a reason you were chosen. Make the most out of it.

"The Junior Programme gave me huge support on and off the track. I had everything I needed to develop and improve. It's been an incredible journey and this season's Juniors will for sure enjoy it as much as I did."

"Our Junior Programme is built around one principle," added Bradley Lord, Team Representative, "to support a very select group of drivers who have the talent and character to succeed. Our young driver roster reflects not only exciting ability on track, but also a group whose attitude and ambition match our own.

"Each of these drivers has shown real promise, and we provide the support and the environment for them to continue learning and growing. Our role is to give them the tools, the guidance and the opportunities they need, and then to let their performances speak for themselves. There are no guarantees in this sport in terms of reaching the very top, but we're excited to see what they'll achieve in 2026."

Rashid Al Dhaheri

Emirati driver Rashid joined the Junior Programme in 2025 while competing in Formula Regional. This year started with the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy with R-ace GP, the team who he'll also be competing with in his main Formula Regional European Championship campaign.

Rashid's motorsport journey began at the age of three before taking his first steps in karting the following year, at just four years old.

Rashid's European karting career followed great success, securing notable titles such as 60Mini in the WSK Super Master Series (2019) and WSK Euro Series (2019), as well as OK Junior titles in the WSK Champions Cup and WSK Super Master Series (2021).

Rashid made his single-seater debut in 2023, competing in Italian F4 with Prema Racing. He finished inside the top 10 in the Italian Championship, with several podiums, and secured a podium finish in the prestigious Macau F4 race. In 2024, he continued to deliver strong performances, in both the UAE series and Italian F4 series.

Rashid said: "I'm very proud to be part of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme. Being surrounded by such an experienced and successful group has helped me develop massively, both on and off the track. Over the last season we have worked incredibly hard, and it's great to see that effort translating into strong results. I'm grateful for the guidance and support I receive every day, and I'm excited to keep pushing forward together for the rest of the season."

Ethan Jeff-Hall

British racer Ethan joined the Junior Programme in 2025. The 17-year-old is continuing his progress in British F4 this year.

Ethan enjoyed a stellar karting career, winning the 2022 Rotax Max European Junior Championship and the British Open 'O Plate' Junior Championship. He then became the youngest winner of the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy in 2023 and won it again the following year. 2024 also marked a milestone moment as Ethan went on to secure the FIA World Karting Championship title in the OK category. Alongside karting, Ethan also moved into car racing and claimed the Ginetta Junior Championship in his rookie season.

In 2025, Ethan stepped up to single-seater competition in the British F4 Championship, where he completed his rookie season by finishing fifth in the Drivers' Championship, scoring seven podium finishes and 206 points. During the season, he also achieved a podium finish at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend, a landmark moment at the home of UK motorsport.

Ethan said: "It is an absolute honour to continue representing the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme this year. Being signed with a team of this calibre is a dream come true. I've admired Mercedes from a young age, and to now be part of such an iconic organisation means a great deal to me. Mercedes set the benchmark in our sport, and I'm grateful for the trust they have placed in me as we head into the 2026 season together."

Andy Consani

16-year-old Frenchman Andy joined the Junior Programme in 2025, making his debut in single-seaters by competing in the French F4 Championship. He has begun 2026 by competing in UAE4, scoring three wins and six podiums which made him UAE4 Vice-Champion. He will now race alongside fellow Junior Kenzo Craigie in the Italian F4 and Euro4 championships.

Racing runs in Andy's blood. His father Robert is a racing driver who's competed in European and World Rallying and most recently, GT racing. His uncle has also competed in motorsport, and his mother has worked in the industry too.

It's no surprise that Andy was just four years old when he did his first laps in a go kart. And since starting competitive racing, at the age of nine, he's impressed with his perseverance, determination and commitment.

Since starting to race on the international scene, he's achieved top 10 finishes in the 32° Andrea Margutti Trophy (60 Mini), FIA Karting World Championship (OK Junior) and in 2024 was top 20 in the FIA Karting European Championship (OK).

Andy said: "It is an honour to be part of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme for this second year. Walking in the footsteps of drivers such as George, Kimi, and Fred is amazing.

"Thanks to the Junior Programme, I have learned and progressed a lot since last year. The whole environment provided to us drivers is goal and human oriented. Everything, whether it is mental and physical preparation or advice on racing, is designed to help us succeed. I feel grateful to be amongst the drivers chosen to be a part of the Junior Programme."

Luna Fluxá

Luna joined the Junior Programme in 2022, after impressing in her initial seasons racing in karts and showing encouraging signs of a driver on the rise. This year, Luna graduates from karting and will be racing in the F4 Spanish Championship.

She started racing in 2017 and has been travelling around Europe competing in various series since 2019. She stepped up to OK Junior in 2022 and after a good year of development, she remained in the category for 2023 where she made further progress.

In 2024, Luna moved up into the OK Senior category. The highlight of the year was her Champions of the Future Academy Program campaign, where she took numerous victories and podiums to secure the OK Senior title. At the end of the year, she received the Rising Star Award from F1 Academy at the Autosport Awards.

Luna said: "I am very proud to have been part of the Junior Programme for the past four years - it feels like being part of a family. The team supports me in and out of racing and have done so all the way from karting to Formula 4. They have done so much to help me get nearer to my dream of racing in F1 and I am grateful for that continued support. This year I will be racing in Spanish F4 with Campos; I hope to achieve great results and move upwards and onwards!"

Kenzo Craigie

British driver Kenzo joined the Junior Programme in 2023, having ascended to the top ranks of the British karting scene. This year, Kenzo steps up to single-seater and F4, where he will compete in Italian F4 and Euro4 championships.

In 2023 Kenzo competed in the UK and International Rotax and IAME karting categories. The following year was an impressive season for Kenzo. He moved up to OK Junior on the International scene and claimed the big title: the FIA Karting World Championship, along with the 2024 FIA Karting "Action of the Year" for his stunning performance at the PF International circuit. He backed that up with winning the IAME World Final X30 trophy, too, and was P3 overall in the Champions of the Future Euro Series.

He moved up to OK Senior in 2025 and clinched the Champions of the Future Euro Series title with a P2 finish in Sweden in September. His first foray into single-seaters begun at the start of this year with a UAE4 campaign, where he finished P3 overall and was Rookie Champion.

Kenzo said: "My final year in karting was another success, winning the Champions of the Future Championship. I'm excited to step up to F4 in 2026. It's going to be a big move but I'm ready to learn, develop and keep pushing. Let's see what we can do."

James Anagnostiadis

James joined the Junior Programme mid-way through 2024. For 2026, James will keep racing in OK and KZ2 karting.

James began karting at the age of seven and raced throughout his native Australia, winning various events across both state and national level.

During his time in Australia, particular highlights included winning eight state championships in several different classes (such as Cadet and Junior level) between 2018 and 2023.

James won the inaugural Champions of the Future Academy event in 2023 at OK Junior level. After this, him and his family made the move to Europe for the 2024 season where he raced in various international championships with Kart Republic and Argenti Motorsport.

It was a strong season in OK Junior for James where he was Vice-Champion at the FIA Karting World Championships, just behind fellow Junior Driver Kenzo, and also soared to the Champions of the Future Academy Program title in OK Junior.

He moved up to OK Senior and accomplished a great season, finishing Vice European Champion and 4th in the World Championship in Sweden. James was also nominated FIA Rookie of the Year in OK.

James said: "Being part of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Team is a huge honour for me and a big motivation to keep pushing every day. Racing in OK Senior and KZ2 with Kart Republic gives me the perfect environment to develop, learn, and compete at the highest level. I'm proud to represent Mercedes and can't wait for the year ahead."

Many Nuvolini

French racer Many Nuvolini joined the Junior Programme in 2025 and will compete in OK Junior this year.

Many began karting at the age of six and has since competed in numerous national and international championships. He has achieved several notable results, including podium finishes in the WSK series and the Italian Karting Championship.

In 2025, Many became Vice-Champion of the Champions of the Future series in the OK-N Junior Category.

Many said: "I am very happy to be part of the Mercedes family and to be part of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme. I will always give my best to live up to what the team expects of me and how I want to represent myself. I am proud and motivated for the year ahead and to continue to chase my dreams!"

Devin Titz

German driver Devin Titz is one of the newest additions to the Junior Programme and will be competing in Mini karting.

Born in 2014, Devin is a promising young talent in European karting. He began racing at just four years old, quickly making a name for himself with great skill and determination.

After becoming Rok Mini Rookie Champion, ADAC Kart Bundesendlauf winner, and vice-champion in the North German Kart Cup in 2022, Devin finished fourth overall in the 2024 German Kart Championship, securing multiple podiums.

In 2025, Devin raced with CRG Holland and claimed the DMKM Mini Championship and secured pole at the WSK Final Cup in Franciacorta.

Devin said: "It is truly a dream come true to represent the Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme as a German driver. Mercedes stands for excellence and success, and I'm incredibly proud to be part of this team. I would like to thank Motorsport Team Germany for nominating me for the joint talent promotion project with Mercedes."

Niccolò Perico

Born in 2014 in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Niccolò is a rising star in the European karting scene and is this year joining our Junior Programme, competing in OK NG.

In 2023, Niccolo won the prestigious 51st Trofeo delle Industrie (MiniU10) held at Lonato. A year later, he was crowned Italian ACI Karting Champion in Mini U10 alongside wins at the Trofeo Margutti and Trofeo Industrie.

In 2025, Niccolo followed these successes by competing in the WSK Super Master Series Mini Gr.3 Final at Lonato and stepped up to Mini Gr.3 with Team Driver Racing Kart, winning the ROK Cup Superfinal.

Niccolò said: "It is a great honour for me to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme. I am confident this will be a decisive step in my career, and I am truly looking forward to making the most of this opportunity."