F1 eyes events in the Middle East

F1's powers that be are "closely monitoring" ongoing events in the Middle East ahead of the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

"Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan and not in the Middle East," said a spokesperson for F1 following today's events in Iran, "those races are not for a number of weeks.

"As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities," they added.

Ahead of next weekend's season opener, some members of the F1 'circus' have re-routed their flights, opting to avoid the Middle East, and while Iran is at the centre of events there has been fallout elsewhere in the region including the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

A wet weather test due to take place in Bahrain today (Saturday) and tomorrow, involving Mercedes and McLaren, has been cancelled by Pirelli, after Iranian forces targeted a US naval base in the country.