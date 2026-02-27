Cadillac honours Mario Andretti

The inaugural Cadillac chassis will carry the designation MAC-26, or Mario Andretti Cadillac 26, honouring 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti.

The announcement comes on the eve of the motorsport legend's 86th birthday, February 28.

The chassis name recognizes Andretti's legacy while establishing a standard of excellence (Oh no, not the 'tradition of excellence' vibe again - Ed) that guides the organization as it prepares for its debut season. The tribute reinforces a forward-looking identity rooted in performance and the pursuit of results at the highest level of motorsport, coupled with humility, humanity and passion.

"Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula 1 and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage. His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day," said Dan Towriss.

"Mario Andretti is a legend of Formula 1," added Graeme Lowdon. "A true racer who knows how to win and push the limits of what is possible. But more than that, he is an incredible man with a gentle heart who believes in everyone's ability to shape their own path.

"At the start of my own journey with the team, he asked me not to let him down, I hope that he will be proud to see the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car bearing his name finally take to the grid.

"Racing has been the joy of my life," said Andretti. "It is the ultimate compliment that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team sees those years as meaningful and worthy of recording with this honour. I cherish the opportunity that it gives me to have a lasting bond with F1 and am genuinely appreciative of everyone who continues to acknowledge my part in racing history."