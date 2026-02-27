Honda reveals vibration issue

The Honda power unit run by the Aston Martin team is suffering vibrations... and they're not good.

A poor pre-season test came to a dramatic end this time last week when the Japanese manufacturer called a halt to proceedings after just 6 laps.

Over the course of the two tests, numerous reasons for the AMR26's issues were speculated upon, including the engine, the gearbox even the oil, but now Honda has revealed the true cause.

"The abnormal vibrations observed during testing caused damage to the battery system, which was the primary reason for the stoppage," Ikuo Takeishi, head of Honda Racing Corporation's (HRC) four-wheel racing division told a pre-season press conference in Japan.

"We stopped the car because we felt it shouldn't continue running in that state," he added, referring to last Friday's shock decision to prematurely curtail the test. "It wasn't that an accident was imminent or anything like that," he insisted, "but we stopped the car because it was dangerous.

"The PU side is naturally investigating the cause and working on countermeasures, while simultaneously implementing measures on the chassis side. Specifically, we are currently using the Sakura battery on a bench with the monocoque mounted, actively running multiple countermeasures while conducting vibration countermeasures and analysis.

"The vibrations caused damage to the battery," he explained, "so we cannot say whether the battery itself is the problem. You could think of it as the battery pack being shaken within the vehicle body. Essentially, the area where the battery pack is attached is vibrating. Had this been within expectations, I believe we would have made further adjustments. As it stands, I suspect we've encountered a rather challenging situation.

"For instance, if the cause were pinpointed to something like the transmission or the engine, it would be much easier to tackle," he admitted. "However, I suspect multiple components are interacting to generate the vibration. Given that, it's unclear whether fixing one part alone will resolve it, so we can't rule out the possibility of this dragging on. That said, purely in terms of determination, I'm absolutely intent on fixing it quickly.

"I'm aiming to reduce the vibration before the season opener, but I intend to get the car into a competitive state before Suzuka."

"The recent pre-season tests in Barcelona and Bahrain were, frankly speaking, extremely challenging for us," admitted HRC boss, Koji Watanabe. "We were unable to achieve the performance levels we had anticipated, and a complex set of issues became apparent. However, these tests were also a crucial process in that they allowed us to visualise these challenges.

"There may be various issues on both sides, but we are aiming for a long-term partnership, and at this stage I believe we are united in our desire to resolve matters as one team," he added. "I have had very positive discussions on the phone with chairman Stroll and Newey about how to resolve the situation. With the season opener approaching, it goes without saying that we will do our utmost to ensure we are ready to race in Australia.

"Naturally, the drivers testing are understandably frustrated, but we can only address that through performance."

Of course, other than the fact that the clock is ticking, there is the little matter of the engine cost cap.