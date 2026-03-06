Piastri edges out Mercedes and Ferrari in FP2

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

As a reminder, in terms of updates, McLaren has a new Floor, Rear Suspension and Rear Wing. The new floor edge geometry, will result in better flow control around the rear tyres aimed at improved floor and rear corner aerodynamic load. The new fairing around the rear suspension mounting will result in improved flow conditioning around the rear impact structure aimed at improved diffuser performance. Finally, the new rear wing geometry features revised mainplane and flap elements, which will gain aerodynamic load throughout all conditions while maintaining efficiency.

Mercedes has new Bodywork and new Front Wing and Rear Wing. Down-washing the bodywork pulls high energy flow down onto the rear of the car, while the high inlet increases the stream tube to the rear floor. Increasing the element chamber increases the front wing load, with the spanwise loading chosen to optimise the onset flow to the floor. The increased rear wing camber is to increase wing load, with the chord of the elements optimised to find the right balance between Straightline Mode (SLM) closed Cz and SLM open Cx.

Red Bull has a new Front Wing, Nose and Rear Wing. The nose profile has been revised by regulation and the need for SM actuation of the front wing flap or flaps with concurrent or separate balance adjusters. ORBR design places all the adjustments within the nose box. The rear wing is mandated to be supported on two pylons intersecting the underside of the mainplane. One or two element flap assembly actuating to engage SM and reduce drag. Chord length of the mainplane is to team design and the endplates have returned to be perpendicular panels at the ends of the elements. ORBR design places the actuator on centreline.

Ferrari has a new Front Wing, Floor and Rear Wing. There is a significant geometrical difference compared to previous generation of cars in terms of the front wing. Design focus has been on optimizing balance range and aerodynamic characteristics around the new 2026 regulations, whilst properly integrating the newly introduced SM system, with a centreline actuator solution retained for us and that rotates the 2 flap elements together. The transition between 2025 and 2026 represents a significant shift in underfloor aerodynamic philosophy. By making the floor flatter and with less authority on front vortical structures as well as the removal of complex floor edges, the main development focus has been on understanding how to extract maximum performance across the entire car operating envelope. A key aspect for this new era has been on developing a top rear wing solution around a three-element arrangement without relying on interactions with the lower beam wing, which was a dominant factor with the 2025 topology. Given the importance of SM mode in 2026, maximizing SM effect has been a point of focus.

Racing Bulls have a new Floor, Coke/Engine Cover, Cooling Louvres and Rear Corner. The updated forward floor components improve the flow quality under the floor, allowing the floor to generate more downforce. Airflow to the rear of the car has been improved by modifying the flow-field around the bodywork, allowing the rear wing to work more effectively. Opening or closing the louvres in the bodywork allows the cooling level for the engine to be tuned to the circuit conditions. Finally, additional downforce is generated on the rear corner by the winglets around the suspension, at an efficiency suitable for the circuit characteristics.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate, Nose, Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Diffuser and Rear Wing. The new front wing optimises spanwise loading whilst delivering the required aerobalance range, which is achieved varying incidence of the rear element, the new endplate manages the circulation at the tip of the wing and positions downstream features around the front tyre. The volume of the nose is created to guide the upstream flow around the central front wing elements and manage the upwash from the wing. The purpose of the diffuser is to manage the expansion of the flow from beneath the floor creating load on the lower surface. The winglet is adapted to the local flow-field to maximise performance. Finally, in CM (Cornering Mode) the rear wing is optimised to provide maximum load while remaining stable and consistent. The SM deployment angle is defined to reduce drag as much as possible.

Haas has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate, Floor, Floor Edge, Diffuser, Rear Wing and Beam Wing. The Haas features a three-element wing. The newly introduced SM Adjuster is positioned on the centreline beneath the nose and actuates both flap elements. The geometries have been optimized to deliver high load in Corner Mode and reduced drag in Straight Mode. The 2026 floor architecture features a predominantly flat underbody, with only a limited allowance for front inboard devices and a floorboard as defined by the regulations. Haas' geometry incorporates a substantial vertical vane to condition and manage the tyre-wake structures, complemented by a series of horizontal aerofoils that promote localised load extraction. This combination enhances vortex stability, preserves floor sealing, and improves the underfloor mass-flow distribution. The 2026 diffuser incorporates a single primary fence per side, while the FIA-mandated outboard devices - previously mounted to the rear corner assemblies up to 2025 - are now integrated directly into the outboard diffuser structure. The central expansion volume extends laterally alongside the rear impact structure, maximising underfloor mass-flow extraction and enhancing the diffuser's overall pressure-recovery efficiency. Haas employs a three-element upper rear-wing assembly, with the SM mechanism providing simultaneous actuation of both flap elements. The mainplane is configured with a relatively low camber, while the flap cluster adopts an aggressive geometry to maximise downforce generation in CM. In SM, the system targets a substantial drag reduction by unloading the flap pair and exploiting the flat mainplane to minimise pressure-drag contribution.

Alpine has a new Front Wing, Coke/Engine Cover and Rear Wing. The front wing has been completely redesigned to tackle the challenge of the new regulations. Its objective remains to produce load in CM, but also ensure drag is reduced at higher speeds, on the straights when in SM. The bodywork has been designed to accommodate the new '26 power unit and ensure its cooling. It has also been designed with the objective of delivering high quality flow towards the rear end in all operating conditions. With no beam wing in 2026, and new regulations allowing the rear wing to be in SM in most of the straight lines, the rear wing was completely redesigned to ensure load is generated without any local flow field instabilities.

Audi has a new Front Wing, Sidepod Inlet and Sidepod Body. Audi's approach is focused on matching the desired flow conditions aft of the front wing for the front suspension and bodywork immediately behind it. The separate SLM actuators for each side of the front wing flap are part of that intent. The German solution to the cooling inlets and front of sidepod geometry is unique, it is a philosophy which links with how the floor and bodywork aft of the sidepod front work as an aerodynamic system from front to back. Most teams encourage a level of "down-wash" for the main body of the sidepods, which is generated by the upper surface sloping downwards towards the back of the car, whilst also generating "in-wash" through a narrowing of the bodywork towards the back of the car. The Audi's sidepods are heavily down-wash biased - possibly the most extreme on the grid, whilst other have found a different compromise or reverted to a heavy in-wash bias.

Cadillac has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate and Rear Wing. The debutants have revised the front flap design with an updated spanwise load distribution to enhance overall front wing performance and improve balance characteristics. The Updated design of the endplate is to enhance the aerodynamic load characteristics of the front wing, reduce sensitivity to varying operating conditions, and deliver more consistent and predictable performance across a range of speeds and flow environments. For the rear wing, improved yaw characteristics whilst being designed to maximise aerodynamic load when cornering and maximise the drag reduction when SLM is active.

Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2 earlier, ahead of the Red Bull pair, with Lindblad an impressive fifth ahead of Piastri and the Mercedes pair. Audi also looked very good.

While Norris lost track time as a result of a gearbox issue, as expected there were major issues for Aston Martin with Alonso not going out and teammate Stroll restricted to a handful of uncompetitive laps.

A number of other teams had issues over the hour, with Piastri losing track time, as did Lindblad and Albon, while both Cadillac lost wing mirrors.

The lights go green Hulkenberg is first out, followed by Hamilton, Norris, Gasly and Colapinto, the Alpines failing to impress earlier.

In his eagerness to get out, Russell clouts Lindblad's RB.

Most are on hards though a few are on mediums.

As Colapinto suddenly slows on the pit straight, his car having gone into neutral, Hamilton has to take dramatic avoiding action. "A car going crazy slow on the pit straight," warns Hamilton of the Alpine. Elsewhere, Lindblad locks-up heavily to avoid him, filling the air with smoke.

Of the first wave, Hamilton goes top with a 21.506.

Verstappen stops in the middle of the pitlane, his car seemingly stuck in gear.

Russell goes top (21.300) and Antonelli second.

Colapinto has been noted by the Stewards as has the pitlane incident involving Russell and Lindblad.

Hamilton retakes the top spot with a 20.903, as Leclerc goes fourth, ahead of Hadjar and Hulkenberg.

Piastri splits the Mercedes pair with a 21.076 as Cadillac reports a sensor issue on Perez' car.

Fifteen minutes in and Alonso heads out, as does Stroll. It's understood that - on top of all its other issues - Aston Martin is down to its last couple of batteries. No jokes about Amazon please.

Piastri goes top with a 20.638 as mechanics continue to work on Verstappen's Red Bull. The Dutchman has yet to post a time.

The Mercedes pair are first to switch to softs, Russell immediately goes quickest with a 20.049, while his teammate responds with a 20.227, despite a wild ride over the outside kerb at Turn 10.

On the softs, Stroll posts a 27.214, 7.165s off Russell's pace.

More and more drivers are switching to the red-banded rubber.

Lawson I among the first to improve, the News Zealander going fifth with a 21.358, as Antonelli goes top with a 19.943.

Ocon goes fifth and Bearman sixth as Hamilton improves to third with a 20.637.

Russell goes off at Turn 3, taking a long trip through the gravel.

Lindblad goes fifth as Stroll improves to 25.816.

Verstappen is back on track, on mediums.

Leclerc goes third with a 20.380, 0.437s off Antonelli's pace. Moments later Hamilton improves with a 20.119, having gone quickest in S1.

Lindblad goes sixth with a 20.922, as Colapinto struggles in Turn 3.

A 19.729 from Piastri, while, despite being quickest in S2, Leclerc fails to improve.

Verstappen goes eighth on the mediums before switching to softs.

Hamilton locks-up and runs wide in Turn 3.

Russell is to be investigated over a practice start infringement.

We haven't seen much of Norris thus far. He is currently 14th, 2.211s off the pace and has just bolted on the softs.

Verstappen improves to sixth with a 20.366, but remains 0.637s off the pace.

Alonso leapfrogs his teammate with a 24.939 to claim 20th, as Norris improves to seventh with a 20.794.

With 15 minutes remaining, attention has switched to longer runs.

"Box, box... we have an issue," Stroll is told.

Verstappen takes a very, very bumpy ride after going off at Turn 10, which won't have done the bottom of his car any good. Moments later Leclerc runs wide in Turn 2.

Out come the yellows as Perez stops at Turn 12. The Mexican has yet to post a time.

The VSC is deployed and subsequently withdrawn.

The session ends. Piastri is quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Lindblad, Hadjar and Ocon.

Bearman is eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Lawson, Bortoleto, Albon, Gasly, Sainz, Colapinto, Bottas, Alonso, Stroll and Perez.

So, while Ferrari had the edge over Red Bull in FP1, in this session, McLaren - at least in the form of Piastri - improved, as did Mercedes, as Lindblad and Haas continue to impress.

A tough session for Williams, and indeed Cadillac, whilst Aston Martin's nightmare continues.