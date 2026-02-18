Russell edges out Piastri as testing resumes

George Russell sets the initial pace in Bahrain as the FIA trials a revised starting procedure.

21 of this season's drivers were on duty today as testing resumed in Bahrain, the only driver not making an appearance being four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who is scheduled to run tomorrow.

Between them the drivers completed 1,156 laps, the second fewest since the first day of testing last Wednesday. Pace-setter Russell completed the most (76), ahead of Arvid Lindblad (75) and Valtteri Bottas (71), while Sergio Perez (24) completed the fewest. Mercedes (145) was the team with the most laps under its belt, ahead of Racing Bulls (136) and McLaren (124), while Red Bull completed just 66, Cadillac 59 and Aston Martin 54.

Like last week we saw lock-ups and offs aplenty, however there was only one red flag over the course of the day, Lance Stroll going off at Turn 11 an hour into the afternoon after his rears locked in what some saw as a gearbox related issue.

We saw lots of drivers trying to see how close they can follow rivals under the new regs, with Kimi Antonelli pulling off one of the best moves of the day when he nailed Alex Albon in Turn 13.

As ever, the start of the day saw the aero sensors in use, while flo-vis was in evidence throughout the session, Ferrari, in particular using it right up until the chequered flag.

Cadillac lost time with a sensor issue this morning, while the Red Bull crew formed a wall to prevent prying eyes and cameras seeing what was wrong with Hadjar's car.

Over an hour before the lunch break Fernando Alonso was in his civvies as Aston Martin's problems continue. The Spaniard completed just 28 laps, and with Stroll only adding a further 26 this afternoon it is understandable why the Silverstone-based outfit's crew are looking so glum.

Of interest is the Aston Martin's high rake angle, and while this is a characteristic of Adrian Newey's cars, this time it even more noticeable. Also attracting interest was a 'mini wing' in front of the exhaust pipe on the Ferrari, said to be for aiding downforce and stability.

At a time the Mercedes-powered drivers insist that Red Bull is the benchmark Laurent Mekies was having none of it.

"We very well know the size of the competition, we very well know the size of the mountain that is still in front of us, we just had a very good start at it," said the Frenchman. "We know we are going to run into a number of uncomfortable moments where the gap to the competition will be too big, where the car will stop on track or will not get out of the garage like this morning, unfortunately, where we got an issue with Isaac.

"It's part of the game," he continued, "but we are happy to be in the game and it's going to be a huge mountain from now on. The performance shown by the top guys is stratospheric and it's going to be a huge development race, chassis side, PU side, but it's what we all love."

Indeed, while Mercedes led the way in terms of pace and the number of laps, Hadjar only completed 66 laps and was almost a second off the pace.

A number of drivers were asked about McLaren's concern at safety during starts.

"It's definitely not dangerous," insisted Lewis Hamilton. "I think we should probably take that connotation away from it, because it's just a different procedure.

"It's just a longer procedure than it has been in the past," he added. "If right now you put the five lights up, we would all still be standing there when the lights went out for a little bit longer. But you can still pull away without the turbo going. It's just that you probably will anti-stall a couple of times. So perhaps the anti-stall is something that maybe is a potential for some people. But I don't think that it's dangerous."

"Honestly, I don't think it's more dangerous than before," agreed Valtteri Bottas. "The main difference is with holding revs for longer. And I think we've got to figure out something for that, because my only concern with that is like when you're at the back of the grid, the light will already start going and you won't have enough time to get the turbo spinning before the lights go off.

"That's obviously only an issue for the drivers in the back," admitted the Finn. "But apart from that, I think we'll find solutions, and I don't see any element of danger in just having to hold revs for longer."

As was the case this morning and last week, the evening session ended with Race Control tests, however following today's F1 Commission meeting, a new start procedure was trialled.

Only ten drivers took part, Stroll being the only no show, as ten minutes from the end the session was red-flagged. All the cars headed back to the pitlane before - once the pitlane opened - heading out again and returning to the grid.

Following an extra formation lap the cars once again took their place on the grid - leaving an empty row in front, just in case - before the grid panels flashed blue for five (extra) seconds, after which the standard start light procedure followed.

All went smoothly, with no incidents and no one left behind, though all ten were very, very cautious through Turn 1.

Worth noting, and something that hasn't really been covered yet, is that only a week after Melbourne comes Shanghai, and that's a Sprint weekend with just the one practice session. So, while everyone is salivating over potential fireworks in Oz, it could be China where we really witness some genuine mayhem.

Kimi Antonelli was in the Mercedes for the morning session with Russell taking over for the afternoon. The Italian completed 69 laps around the Bahrain International Circuit as the team focused on evaluating several updates brought to the track. Russell completed a similar programme later in the day, finishing with a total of 78 laps and topping the timing screens with a 1:33.459. The Briton will continue in the car tomorrow before Antonelli takes over for the afternoon.

"We enjoyed a positive morning and overall, a good day to begin this second pre-season test," said Antonelli. "We had an extensive programme planned with plenty of items we wanted to test. We managed to work through that list efficiently with few delays and learnt a lot more about the W17.

"Whilst we've had a solid start to these final three days of running ahead of Melbourne, there is still lots of work for us to do in these final days. Several of our competitors continue to look strong and we have to continue to evolve our package and find more performance. Australia is not far away now so we will be working hard to maximise these final two days here in Bahrain."

"It was good to get back on track," added Russell. "With only three days of pre-season running left before we head to Melbourne, every lap is precious. We didn't enjoy the best reliability in the first test, but we've started off on the front foot this week, completing 147 laps between myself and Kimi.

"We have brought several updates to the W17 this week, so our programme was focused on evaluating those and ensuring we didn't encounter any nasty surprises. We were able to complete most of the work we had planned and can now continue to build our learning over the final two days of running."

"We have made a solid start," said Andrew Shovlin. "We've updated a few parts on the W17, and they seem to be doing what we hoped. We've also been working through a programme of set-up items trying to understand more about the car and tyres. The track changes quite considerably over the course of a day here as it heats up and cools down so it's often difficult to analyse results, but we seem to have been able to keep the car in a good window and it's been encouraging to see that degradation has been under control.

"We've still got a lot of work to do as we go into the final two days so fingers crossed the W17 will continue to run reliably and allow us to get through our full programme."

Norris ran the MCL40 in the opening session, the world champion covering a total of distance of 292.248km with 54 laps recorded.

Utilising opportunities with this morning's slightly cooler temperatures and environment, McLaren's scheduled programme focused on higher-value setup and systems work to get a better understanding of the car's operation and performance in different conditions. This saw Norris complete successful laps working with different power unit modes and settings across both his long and short runs, while also experiencing Pirelli's C1, C2 and C3 tyres, giving the 2025 Drivers' World Champion further insight into what managing the car could feel like this season.

While running to a similar programme, Piastri's time in the car saw warmer track temperatures throughout the afternoon, which provided good overall learnings for both him and the team. The Australian completed 70 laps in total covering 378.840 km, which included various planned rake runs, maximising learning across a range of aerodynamic setups. In line with his teammate's time on track, the Australian driver worked with a range of Pirelli tyres alongside the addition of the C4 compound.

With valuable data presented throughout the day for both the team trackside and in Woking, work will be undertaken to unlock additional performance gains throughout the remainder of the week, with a focus on final learnings and further exploitation of the power unit.

"Overall, it has been a productive day," said Piastri. "My running in the afternoon felt solid and we made good progress. The conditions were different today to last week, with some warmer temperatures in my session combined with different wind conditions, so it was good to be able get that experience in the car. I am feeling more comfortable with each lap, so am looking forward to getting back out on track tomorrow afternoon."

"We got some good laps under our belts this morning," added Norris, "working though varying runs and getting more comfortable in the car. Conditions today were a bit different to last week, with the changing wind as well as the slightly cooler temperatures this morning compared to this afternoon, giving us a little bit more grip. We're learning more each day, but there are still a lot of things to get our heads around, so we'll keep putting the car through its paces in the last two days of testing."

"Another productive day in Bahrain," added Mark Temple, the Woking outfit's Technical Director - Performance. "As with every day at track this pre-season, we have focused on getting as much information out of the MCL40 as possible to continue our early learnings and developments.

"Today's running has seen useful track time in changing conditions. For Lando's morning session, the wind had a bigger effect on our car from corner to corner, with temperatures also being slightly cooler than Oscar experienced in the afternoon. This has given us more understanding of the MCL40's operation and performance in different circumstances. The variety of long and short runs and working through different tyres and power unit modes has given us more important data to work with as we look to unlock further gains across the remainder of the week.

"As each day on track is complete, Lando and Oscar are getting more comfortable in the cars and together with the team, we are learning more and more about exploiting and maximising the performance potential in the package, both chassis and power unit side. Overall, we are still learning with each lap but that's a good sign that we're making solid progress, and we know that there is still a lot more to come over the final few days of testing."

At Ferrari, Charles Leclerc drove out of pit lane shortly after 10:00 to begin a programme given over entirely to data acquisition, as well as evaluating various solutions fitted to the car, while also gaining a further understanding of how the car behaves over different stint lengths. The Monegasque spent the entire time on the C3 compound tyre, doing 70 laps (379 km) his best time being a 1:33.'739.

During the lunch break, the SF-26 was adjusted to suit Lewis Hamilton, who then continued with the programme set by the team. He too only ran the C3 tyre, working on set-up evaluation over stints of different lengths. Around mid-afternoon, the team spotted a minor issue on the SF-26 and Hamilton was called back to the pits so that a thorough check of the car could be carried out. The Englishman was back out again with around an hour of track time remaining. He completed 47 laps (254 km) with a best time of 1:34.299.

"We went through our programme in the morning without any issues," said Leclerc. "For now it's very difficult to read much into performance and we are not focused on that. We've completed many laps which is a positive and we will keep pushing in the right direction."

"It was a solid day, as we managed to complete a good amount of running, which is positive," added Hamilton. "We had a small issue during my session, but the team did a great job to get me back out on track to do some long runs. I feel like we've made progress compared to last week and I'm continuing to build my understanding of the car. We're still working on fine-tuning the balance, but we're moving in the right direction."

"We had a slow start to the day with low mileage in the morning after losing pressure in one of the coolant circuits," said Isack Hadjar. "So, like last week, we made the most of the afternoon with a really packed programme, and I feel better than last week already with the car. The standing starts were fun, hopefully we keep the same momentum into Melbourne.

"For me, compared to last week, I have a better read on the car balance so I'm very happy. There's still plenty of things to improve, but I'm excited to go into the third day knowing that Max is driving tomorrow and there's going to be even more learning to apply."

"We've had a reasonable start to the second week of pre-season testing," said Alpiner MD, Steve Nielsen, "with 121 laps completed split almost evenly between Pierre this morning and Franco this afternoon.

"Last week was a huge learning process where we had a few challenges to overcome as we continue to learn more about the A526 and getting the best from the complete package. Our week in Barcelona in January, and our first week here, was very much geared towards understanding various new systems and getting used to new ways of working.

"This week, meanwhile, is centred on taking the car in a set-up direction and giving the drivers more of an opportunity to have a good feel for the car in various performative conditions ahead of racing. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us with Franco in the car all day tomorrow and Pierre taking over on Friday for the final day of running before attention swiftly moves on to competitive action in Melbourne."

"After a few days to reflect on a busy first week of pre-season testing, it was good to be back in the car this morning to implement some of the things we learned," added Gasly. "Each time we put the car on track we are really learning more and more, both in the car itself and for myself in terms of finding some new tricks to make the most from these new cars and new regulations.

"Driving the morning session is certainly quite tricky especially as the temperatures are so hot and the grip tends to be quite low. I like the challenge and I am looking forward to being back in the car on Friday for the final opportunity to learn as we much as we can before the real competition begins in Melbourne in a few weeks' time."

Haas was the first squad out on track this morning, with Esteban Ocon behind the wheel of the VF-26. The Frenchman clocked 65 laps in the morning session working through a variety of baseline set-ups as the early morning fog, and cooler conditions, that greeted teams on arrival burned away and the sunshine peaked the air temperature at 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit) by the lunch break. He set a fastest lap of 1:36.418 and utilized sets of Pirelli's C2 and C3 tires during his run-plan.

Bearman assumed driving duties in the afternoon - the team opting to have both teammates in the VF-26 each day this week splitting the sessions. Bearman's program was temporarily curtailed later in the day by an electrical issue - impacting some sensors, but the Brit successfully returned to the track in the final hour under the lights and subsequently set a fastest lap of 1:35.778 - Bearman also sampling C2 and C3 compounds exclusively.

"It was certainly an interesting test day," said Ayao Komatsu. "We've reacted well to a lot of the things we've learned from the car today, in fact we've learned quite a lot. We've got a pretty clear direction in terms of what we need to do to improve the car, so that's good. Other positives are on the PU side, energy management and so on - things like deployment and drivability, it's been a step up compared to last week's test. I think that's just part of the on-going development, it's all part of the learning that comes from these sessions.

"In general, we learned a lot about our car as a whole today. Even though we spent some downtime in the garage in the afternoon, the guys identified issues, worked on problem-solving, and then focused on the direction we have to take. It's been very good, very useful."

"It was another productive morning where we did quite a lot of laps, which was good, we learned more," said Ocon. "The four-day break was very productive for us as we've improved quite a lot, and we've brought some new parts for the car. We're trying to understand those now, but the car felt positive. The rest of the test is going to be about trying to get the latest details and to get the balance how we'd like it to be."

"This afternoon was a bit more interrupted as we had a small issue on the car," admitted Bearman. "We wanted to make sure that it was solved before heading back out, so we lost a bit of time. Going through the items, of course we missed a bit of running, but it means we'll have more tires for the rest of the test. We learned something incredibly important today, so that's the key takeaway. I'm looking forward to building on that tomorrow when we run."

More to follow.