Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team, and its drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, are heading down under for the first race of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season as the sport gears up for an all-new era.

The new 2026 regulations have introduced a host of changes to Formula One including smaller and narrower cars, active aerodynamics, a new Power Unit featuring a larger focus on electrical energy and Overtake and Boost modes. After completing 677 laps (3,664km) in Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, the all-new A526 will race for the first time at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne.

Albert Park has hosted Grands Prix since 1996 and has been the season opener on 23 occasions. The track is made up of public roads in the city-centre park and, after changes were made in 2022, is one of the most high-speed circuits on the calendar. In 2026, the track will include five 'Straight Mode' sections on the circuit for the active aerodynamics to be deployed with three of these being able to be used in wet conditions.

Pierre Gasly: "I'm excited to be heading to Melbourne for the start of the new Formula One season and racing with the new regulations for the first time. The cars are completely different to what we have had for my whole career and spending the pre-season figuring out how to get the most out of the new Power Units, active aero, Boost and Overtake modes has been an exciting challenge. We performed solidly in Barcelona and Bahrain over the previous month, and I am very proud of the team and all the hard work they've put in. I was back in Enstone last week on the Simulator and everyone has done an amazing job to get us in a good position to race in Australia. The Albert Park circuit is going to be a very interesting test for the new cars. The tracks we have driven so far have been very different to this one with medium-speed corners in Barcelona and heavy braking zones in Bahrain - a big difference to the flowing nature of this circuit, which is often unpredictable with the Melbourne weather. There are a lot of factors we have to keep an eye on and be on top of as we drive competitively for the first time this year. Friday will be important to get the set-up right. Then we will see where we stand in Qualifying where I look forward to really pushing the car and executing some of the new skills we have had to learn. I can't wait to see what Formula One in 2026 will be like."

Franco Colapinto: "I'm looking forward to getting on track in Melbourne and starting the new season of racing. This will be my third season in Formula One but is my first time ever preparing with Pre-Season Testing and competing in the first Grand Prix of the year. This has been helpful for me personally to understand these new cars as we aim to have a competitive season. We overall had positive tests in Barcelona and Bahrain and gathered a lot of important data which we have been analysing back in Enstone with some very busy days in the Simulator. Every session we learn even more and that will definitely be the case when we begin the practice sessions in Albert Park. The circuit is very high-speed, I raced there in F2 and F3, and I'm expecting it to be a very interesting challenge for this new generation of Formula One cars. We will work hard on Friday to be in the best position possible for Qualifying and the race and I'm excited to push the car properly and see where we stand. It's going to be a new way of racing for all of us and I'm keen to see how it all unfolds."