Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

Melbourne officially opens a Formula 1 season filled with more unknowns than ever.

The cars, completely revised in terms of both power unit and aerodynamics, have already had their first taste of track action over nine days of testing between Barcelona and Sakhir. However, their true potential is likely to emerge only during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

As with the cars, the tyres have also undergone changes. The tyres feature a reduced contact patch and overall diameter, while retaining the 18-inch wheel rim. There are five slick compounds, from C1 to C5, alongside the two wet-weather options: Intermediate and Full Wet.

For the Albert Park circuit, Pirelli has selected the three softest compounds in its range (C3, C4 and C5), as it did in the previous two seasons. The 5.278-kilometre street circuit runs around a lake and combines fast straights with low and medium speed technical corners.

Its layout does not place particularly high demands on the tyres, with degradation typically driven more by wear than by thermal factors. The asphalt, made up in part of public roads normally open to traffic, is very smooth. Last year, on the days unaffected by rain, some graining appeared, albeit at very low levels.

From the very first free practice sessions, it will be interesting to see how teams choose to approach the weekend, the first event at which they can fully express the cars' potential. An indication will certainly come from analysing how many performance runs and long runs are scheduled as early as Friday.

The initial track sessions will likely also serve to study how best to balance temperatures across the two axles. The energy delivered by the power unit to the rear axle will inevitably accentuate an asymmetry that may need to be corrected, particularly in qualifying, either by differentiating tyre blanket temperatures or by completing a preparation lap before the flying lap.

When attempting to predict the number of pit stops that will shape race strategies, at least a couple of variables must be considered. The first concerns the loads generated by the individual cars, which could prove decisive in determining whether or not to use the softest compound during a race stint, theoretically an option on a relatively low-severity circuit such as Melbourne.

The second relates to overtaking opportunities. As we know, the cars are smaller than their predecessors, but despite modifications introduced in recent years, Albert Park remains a circuit where identifying the right section to attempt a move is not straightforward. The new Overtake mode could help in this respect.

Another variable factor over the Australian weekend could be the weather. The race takes place at the start of autumn (one week earlier than last year), a period characterised by frequent temperature swings and rainfall. Intermittent showers significantly affected the 2025 race, won by Lando Norris on Intermediates.

Weather conditions had a decisive impact on last year's race, effectively splitting it into three distinct phases, with only the middle part run on a dry track. Following an aborted start procedure due to a crash involving rookie Isack Hadjar, all drivers began the race on Intermediates.

A neutralisation on lap 33 triggered the switch to slicks, with an even split between Medium and Hard compounds. However, the return of rain forced everyone back into the pits to refit Intermediates, which were then taken to the chequered flag.

The most recent fully dry race at Albert Park was in 2024, when the predominant strategy was a two-stop, using a Medium-Hard-Hard combination. However, some drivers opted to start on the Soft.

The Australian Grand Prix celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The race will be held in Melbourne for the 29th time, the city having taken over from Adelaide in 1996, after the latter hosted the first eleven editions.

Michael Schumacher remains the most successful driver, with four victories - one more than Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel. A further 21 drivers have won the event, including the reigning World Champion Lando Norris in 2025. The round in the southern hemisphere is one of the races with the greatest variety of winners.

Among the constructors, McLaren holds the record with 12 victories, just one more than Ferrari.