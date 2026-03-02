FIA to prioritise "safety and wellbeing"

FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem issues statement as the situation in the Middle East escalates

"We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly," wrote the FIA president in a post on Instagram.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship," he added. "Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

The opening WEC round takes place in Qatar later this month, while Bahrain hosts round four of the Formula One World Championship in early April, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled for the week after.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted," wrote Ben Sulayem who is from Dubai.