Australian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Following the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team starting the 2026 campaign off with a P3 podium finish thanks to Christian Lundgaard, the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team now heads to Albert Park Circuit for the Australian Grand Prix, as Formula 1 returns for the highly anticipated 2026 season.

The opening round marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the sport with fresh regulations forcing all teams to start from scratch, creating an intense development battle throughout the year.

After securing back-to-back Constructors' Championships and the Drivers' World Championship in 2025, the team arrives at Round 1 ready to embrace the challenge of a fresh campaign. With defending Drivers' World Champion, Lando Norris and Melbourne hometown hero, Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the MCL40, McLaren Mastercard go into the new season as an independent challenger facing five top manufacturers plus multiple customer teams.

Competition is expected to be incredibly tight, but everyone's true pace across the grid won't be seen until Qualifying on Saturday afternoon, with the bar then continuing to be raised as the season goes on. McLaren Mastercard look to hit the ground running while focusing on in-season learnings and advances to continue developing and progressing the MCL40 in what will be an intense and fiercely competitive 2026 Championship battle.

Andrea Stella: "We arrive at the 2026 season opener in Melbourne pleased with the successful work completed over the last few months of testing across Barcelona and Bahrain having covered more than 1,000 laps in nine days of running. This has given the entire team satisfying learnings around the performance and reliability of the MCL40 at this foundation stage of its development.

"The car we bring to Albert Park will largely be the same specification seen in Bahrain, with some minor aerodynamic refinements. We will continue working on important aspects such as weight reduction and optimisation of weight distribution, as well as unlocking further potential from the power unit.

"This season is an exciting but complex challenge and it's great to be back racing again, it's the reason why we're in the sport. We're looking forward to finally putting the cards on the table in Melbourne and seeing where we truly stand as the first races unfold. Everybody at McLaren Mastercard has played an important role in getting the MCL40 to track, but the hard work starts now, and we embrace the task ahead."

Rob Marshall, Chief Technical Officer & Chief Designer: "As we head to Melbourne for the first race weekend of the 2026 season, following nine days of running across the Barcelona Shakedown and Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain, it's clear to see that these cars are very complicated to operate from inside and outside the cockpit. The high driver workload means that there are many new tools that need to be optimised, and the entire team has been working extremely hard to maximise those learnings both during our time at track but also when back in Woking.

"We have spent much of our testing programme exploring the performance and capability of our car, with every lap providing valuable further understanding of the MCL40. Power unit exploitation has been a very intense focus, with multiple areas to get right on the hybrid side, such as when to recover energy and when to deploy across the different scenarios a race weekend provides. This has required many laps, but we are confident in our learnings and will continue to explore areas for further exploitation in performance.

"Now we go to Melbourne and have to dial in the optimum settings with much less time and under the pressure of a race weekend at a very different circuit to what we have experienced throughout pre-season.

"It is great to see that these regs have encouraged new designs and innovations up and down the grid. We all have the same goals, but it's great to see we have different views on how to achieve them. With time, teams may all converge on a common design, but it would be encouraging to see them remain different and interesting for as long as possible.

"For our part, I would say that we are reasonably happy with the foundation package of the MCL40. I believe that we know the potential of what the car can do and what we want it to do, but we must remain focused and driven to ensure we continue to use our learnings as the season progresses and remain successful in our development journey.

"To be in condition to compete at the front and challenge for the race victory, you will need to have done a very good job on managing the power unit. This is something you need to be on top of. Overall, this will be a fascinating season. The development race will be intense, and it has been harder than ever to judge the pecking order in testing. I think we are in the leading group alongside some very strong competition, such as Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull, but there are lots of elements throughout the 2026 season that could provide some surprises. We're looking forward to getting the season underway."

Albert Park Circuit

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.278km/3.230 miles

Total race distance: 306.124km/190.217 miles

Number of corners: 14 (9 right, 5 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5