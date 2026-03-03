Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Cadillac

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is set to make its highly-anticipated debut in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend.

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix marks both history and the beginning of the future for the American team, as it enters its inaugural Formula 1 season just 366 days after receiving final approval to join the grid in 2026 as the sport's 11th team.

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings: "This weekend is a historic moment for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. This car represents thousands of hours of relentless work across the U.S. and Europe and the commitment of hundreds of people who believe we can build something worthy of this stage. Seeing the Cadillac Formula 1 Team line up for its first Grand Prix is a proud moment for all of us. In Formula 1, nothing is given. Everything is earned. This weekend is just the beginning.''

The squad has been defined by intent and unwavering commitment. Brought to life from the ground up in partnership with TWG Motorsports, the motorsport arm of TWG Global, and General Motors (GM), one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, it now has more than 550 members of staff working towards this moment across the team's three hubs in Indianapolis (IN), Charlotte (NC) and Silverstone (UK).

GM President Mark Reuss: "The historic debut of the Cadillac Formula 1 team in Australia is the realization of a vision that has driven so many of us at General Motors, and a moment of tremendous pride for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it happen. To bring Cadillac back to the tier one set of global luxury brands, F1 is a vital part of the equation. Helping bring this program to life has been incredibly rewarding for me and for the whole team."

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team has reached numerous program milestones. Successful shakedowns at Silverstone, UK, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, and two official pre-season tests in Bahrain accumulated over 4,200 km of mileage - more than 12 race distances.

Team Principal Graeme Lowdon: "The Cadillac Formula 1 Team's debut marks one of the proudest moments of my career. It has been a huge task to get to this point, and I am endlessly grateful to everyone involved. But the Australian Grand Prix is only the beginning of the journey, and our focus is on building long-term success. I am happy with our progress in Barcelona and Bahrain, and we are already bringing the first upgrades to our car this weekend. We have bold ambitions, but we are realistic, committed, and respectful of the challenge ahead."

Guided by drivers Valtteri Bottas and Checo Perez, who have an impressive 526 Formula 1 starts, 106 podium finishes, and 16 victories between them, the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is aiming to build a foundation for long-term success.

Checo Perez: "It is an honor to be in Australia this weekend, making history with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. Being a part of this amazing brand-new team has been a highlight of my career so far. The atmosphere in the team is positive and we are making progress together. We should be proud of what we have achieved so far. I can't wait to get out on track."

Valtteri Bottas: "This year's Australian Grand Prix feels like no other. I always love coming to Melbourne, but this time, arriving to make history with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, it is even more special. The local support from the Aussies will make this weekend even more unforgettable. I am so proud of the team's hard work throughout our pre-season running and the many, many months that have led up to this weekend. This is only the start of our journey together, but we are already making progress, and I can't wait to go racing."