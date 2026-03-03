Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson: "I'm super excited for Round 1 in Melbourne as we kick off the new season.

"While the winter break felt short, it was great to spend some time at home in New Zealand with friends and family to recharge and physically prepare for a demanding 2026. There's a l ot of unknowns going into this year, with new regulations and new cars, meaning we'll be continuously learning and adapting throughout the year which is exciting for the sport. The most recent testing in Bahrain was a reflection of this; understanding the reliability of the car and Power Unit, both of which run reliably throughout the week. Preparation is key as we enter this new era in F1, so that's the continued focus. It's as close as possible to a home race in Australia, so I'm looking forward to meeting the local fans and feeling the atmosphere which is always really special."

Arvid Lindblad: "I'm really excited to be in Australia for my debut in Formula One.

"Over the winter break, I've been training hard to be in the best shape possible; coming from F2, I think the main challenge was training my neck. We've been in the sim a lot which has helped me get up to speed before hitting the track. Having three different testing sessions was also really important this year, so I tried to get as much out of every lap to learn something new and get more comfortable with the car. The 2026 cars are obviously really different, I think the PU is probably the biggest change and the feedback from the driver has a bigger influence than it did do previously.

"Last weekend, I had the chance to drive at Red Bull Moto Jam in Delhi. It was a really special event, and honestly the best way to kick off the F1 season. It's always nice when I go to India, and this time I really had the possibility to connect and thrill Indian fans, together with celebrating my Indian roots with my mum and grandparents. I'm now fully focused and ready for Melbourne, which is one of my favourite cities in the world. Albert Park is a really challenging circuit with high -speed corners and some heavy braking; it feels like you're driving in a street circuit with the walls being so close. I drove here in F3 and F2 and it was exciting, so now I can't wait to get to drive an F1 car at this iconic track. I've dreamt about this moment since I was a kid and it's something I've been working towards my whole life, so the fact that it's coming true is really special. I can't wait to get started and I just wanted to thank everyone who has helped me settle in and feel as comfortable as possible so far!"

Alan Permane (Team Principal): "We arrive in Melbourne after a solid winter testing in both Barcelona and Bahrain, ticking most of the boxes and feeling well prepared for the season ahead. We covered an extensive programme with over 5000 km between Liam and Arvid, where the car ran very well and we came away happy with the mileage and groundwork. Melbourne will bring another set of challenges that we will find ourselves working through over the two days of practice this week; but our simulator work has prepared us for this.

"Both drivers are getting to grips with the VCARB 03 and of course, that knowledge will accelerate week on week now that we're racing. Upgrade wise, we're bringing some new parts for Melbourne; this is where the development race will really start. We're looking forward to the challenge of this weekend in this new era of Formula One."