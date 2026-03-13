Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The whole day hasn't been great pace wise.

"We have had low grip, which has been our biggest problem, and no balance unfortunately. We are losing quite a lot of time in the corners and then, of course, this starts to trigger other little problems. The big problem for us is the cornering. We will need to go away and analyse what we can do ahead of tomorrow and figure out our main limitations and we will see how we go."

Isack Hadjar: "I can be happy with the lap that I put together, it was good. I'm not too far off Max so that's a positive but I'm not sure what happened to our pace or why we were half a second off. We need a little bit more of everything to be competitive tomorrow, we struggled with grip today and our power wasn't where we wanted it to be. The gap to McLaren and Ferrari was bigger than last weekend, so we need to figure out why. There's a still a lot to play for over the rest of the weekend."

Pierre Wache - Technical Director: "Our set up for sprint qualifying didn't play out as we would have wanted it to, so we need to analyse our performance and see how we can improve for the Sprint race and qualifying. We are understanding more and improving week by week - we've already made positive steps to improve energy management and have made improvements on the chassis side based on what we learned from Australia. We are making progress, but we are not quite there yet. Tomorrow's sessions will bring major learnings to help us get closer to where we would like to be."