FIA's former head of aero joins Alpine

Alpine has announced the appointment of Jason Somerville as its Deputy Technical Director.

He begins his role today (May 15th), reporting to Executive Technical Director, David Sanchez.

It marks a return to Enstone for Somerville, who was a key member in the aerodynamics department between 2010 and 2011. He first worked in Formula One in 1999 with Williams before joining Toyota in 2003, where he rose through the ranks to become Deputy Head of Aerodynamics.

Following his two-season stint at Toyota, he returned to Williams in a senior position, leading the team's aerodynamics department before working for Formula One Management with a responsibility of developing the 2022 technical regulations.

Somerville later moved to the FIA in 2022 as Head of Aerodynamics, overseeing various regulation cycles with the goal of improving the racing spectacle.

The newly created Deputy Technical Director role is designed to further enhance Alpine's talented pool of designers and aerodynamicists and continue the team's sustained recovery of performance in the new era of Formula One.

The team has started the season competitively and, after four Grands Prix, currently sits fifth in the Constructors' Championship on 23 points. The impressive start to the season marks the highest points total Alpine has achieved at this stage of the season (after four rounds) and surpasses the total amount of points the team scored in the entirety of 2025, showcasing the step up in performance the team has taken.

Somerville's aerodynamic expertise will help further strengthen the team's development efforts, both for its current car and for future concepts, as the team continues to push on multiple fronts.

Alongside key hires made last summer, as well as its strength in retaining highly talented individuals, Somerville's appointment further underlines the positive trajectory Alpine is taking, under the leadership of Flavio Briatore and Managing Director, Steve Nielsen.

"I am really excited to be returning to Enstone and working with Flavio, Steve, and David in this new role," said Somerville. "I have been away from the competitive side of motorsport within a team environment for a few years now and I'm relishing the opportunity to be back in the thick of it, hunting milliseconds and fighting our rivals for points and hopefully silverware. I am looking forward to getting underway and joining the superb team of engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists at the factory and hopefully contributing to some of the team's success in the not too distant future."

"We are thrilled to have someone of Jason's calibre and experience joining the team and to continue our sustained level of progress," added David Sanchez. "The work the team has already done this season has been extraordinary, but we all know that is just the beginning of the job and not one team member is resting on their laurels. Adding Jason to our technical team will allow us to take even further steps to better our performance in the latest Formula One development race."