Bernie tips Kimi or Max for title

Bernie Ecclestone believes that the 2026 title will go to either Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli.

Let's face it, the 95-year-old has forgotten more about the sport than most of us will ever know, and in his time he has seen, and worked with, almost all F1's legends.

In February, following pre-season testing, the sport's former supremo warned that the regulations would lead to "chaos and confusion", and as the powers-that-be continue to 'refine' the rules, the former Brabham owner has been proven right.

"It's not so much about the racing any longer," the Briton told RTL. "The DNA of the sport is that it's a drivers' world championship and not an engineers' championship. Formula 1 is now competing more with Formula E."

At the time he warned that Max Verstappen would suffer, believing that F1 2026 doesn't suit his driving style, and whilst certain that Mercedes had the advantage, warned that George Russell needed to "demonstrate his killer instinct throughout the season to become champion".

Four races in and Ecclestone has revised his opinion of both Verstappen and Russell.

"The season is still young," he tells Blick, "but for now, Antonelli holds the momentum to extend his lead over Russell.

"Antonelli or Verstappen will be world champion," he adds.

Following a tough start to the season, in Miami Red Bull was much improved, and mindful of the Austrian team's fight back late last season Ecclestone says: "Red Bull seems to have overcome its slump and Max has rediscovered his fire... and when he does that, he is dangerous."