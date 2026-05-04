"How did we not win this?" demands Norris

"We should have won, guys," insists Lando Norris, mystified by the win that got away.

From the start of the weekend, while McLaren and Ferrari had clearly taken a step forward, as had Red Bull, Mercedes, which isn't introducing any significant upgrades until Canada, looked set to dominate.

Claiming pole in the Shootout, Lando Norris went on to win the Sprint, and while he and his teammate struggled in qualifying both were considered as potential winners come Sunday.

Though able to avoid the first lap mayhem, as did Charles Leclerc, Norris took the lead on Lap 13 and held on to it before pitting on Lap 27, critically a lap after Kimi Antonelli.

Once the majority of stops were out of the way, Norris was running second to Antonelli, however the 2025 world champion was unable to make an impression on the teenager's lead.

"How did we not win this?" he asked over the radio as he took the chequered flag. "We should have won, guys."

Speaking post-race he reflected: "A mixed bag, really. We just got undercut, no excuses other than that. We got undercut," he continued, "we should have boxed first.

"Kimi did a good job," he added. "Hat's off to Merc and Kimi, they drove a good race.

"It's easy to make mistakes out there with the big braking zones and with these cars but he didn't make any big enough for me to capitalize on," he said of the Italian teenager. "So I have to be happy. I think as a team I think we have to be happy.

"I'm gutted to miss out on a win," he admitted, "I think it was possible today. But not the pace to get past him in the end, so we take it on the chin. But it's still a positive weekend all together."

Gracious in defeat, Norris was quick to pay tribute to the race winner.

"He's doing a very good job, hats off to him," he told Sky Sports. "At that age, second year in Formula 1, he's doing an incredible job, it's impressive.

"To perform under pressure, to be beating his teammate who's been in it for a lot longer, he's doing all the right things, so you can't really fault him at the minute.

"He got a lot of s*** last year, but he's proving a lot of people wrong, so I'm very happy for him. He's a very nice guy, he's also annoying, because I want to beat him. But he's doing a good job."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Miami here.