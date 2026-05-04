"It's all on me," says Leclerc

"I put a very strong race in the bin," admits Charles Leclerc following disastrous conclusion to Miami Grand Prix.

Running third, the Monegasque was passed by Oscar Piastri on the penultimate lap, but the Ferrari star was unwilling to surrender without a fight.

Using his battery boost he closed on the McLaren but clouted the wall with his left-front as he battled the Australian.

As he sought to recover, Leclerc was passed by George Russell in the penultimate corner, the pair touching in the process, after which he was out-dragged to the flag by Max Verstappen.

To make matters worse, Leclerc was subsequently handed a 20s penalty for cutting a number of corners due to the damage to his car.

"It's all on me," he told {i]Sky Sports, ahead of the stewards investigation. "I don't have much to add other than that.

"I'm very disappointed with my mistake," he added. "It shouldn't happen. I pushed very hard in the second-to-last lap. I thought I was a good idea to let Oscar go for me to get the overtake mode. I knew it was going to be very difficult to get in front otherwise.

"It was a very poor decision," he continued, "and in the space of four corners I put a very strong race in the bin. I am very frustrated about that. Not much more to say."

The Monegasque had led the opening stages of the race, following the mayhem of the first few corners, however having lost out to Lando Norris and then Kimi Antonelli, he was left further frustrated by what he considered an early pit stop.

"Next time you make a decision, please speak to me as well, I am here," he snapped.

However, he insisted that his frustration with the strategic call did not play any part in his last lap madness.

"I was very calm actually," he said. "I wanted to get the overtake from Oscar in that last lap, hence why I didn't make his life too difficult before the last corner for him to overtake me, so I was relatively calm in the car then.

"Of course, I pushed like an animal in Turn 3, and most of the time this year it went through. I've had quite a few battles this year. This time it didn't work, and I'm disappointed in myself.

"I think that without the mistake, I could have done a podium," he insisted. "More than strategy, it's easy to blame on the strategy afterward, even with the best strategy with that mistake on the last lap, I probably wouldn't have been on the podium.

"First, I'll look at myself, and then surely I'll speak with the team to try and improve whatever we haven't optimized today."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Miami here.