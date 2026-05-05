Ditch the battery, urges Norris

Feeling the recent refinements to the regulations don't go far enough, 2025 world champion urges F1 to ditch the battery.

While fans, and the majority of drivers, were unhappy with the impact the regulations were having on the entire race weekend, the focus of the refinements - other than safety - was to allow the drivers to go flat-out in qualifying by reducing the need to recharge the car's battery. However, such is the nature of the Miami track that the amount of electrical energy that could be recovered (8 megajoules) was exactly the same as Suzuka.

"It's a small step in the right direction," said Norris, who claimed pole for the Sprint and qualified fourth for the Grand Prix, "but it's not to the level that Formula 1 should be at yet.

"Sill in qualifying, if you go flat-out everywhere and you try pushing like you were in previous years, you get penalized for it," he continued.

"You still can't be flat-out everywhere, it's not about being as early on throttle everywhere. You should never get penalized for that kind of thing and you still do.

"So honestly, I don't really think you can fix that. You just have to get rid of the battery. So hopefully in a few years, that's the case."

Of course, other than qualifying there is the race itself, which, despite the insistence of Stefano Domenicali, Toto Wolff and others to the contrary, is still producing the yo-yoing as first described by the McLaren driver.

"The races are basically exactly the same," added teammate Oscar Piastri, "and I think today was my first proper experience of overtaking people and then having to defend and stuff like that. It's pretty crazy, to be honest.

"At one point George was one second behind me and managed to overtake me by the end of that straight," he explained. "It's just a bit random. The closing speeds are huge and trying to anticipate that as the defending driver is incredibly tough to do.

"Obviously for the overtaking driver, I wasn't that pleased with one of the moves that George did," he admitted, "but I kind of found myself almost doing the same move about five laps later, just because the closing speed is enormous.

"So from that side of things, not much has really changed. I think the collaboration again from the FIA and F1 has been good, but there's only so many things you can change with the hardware we have. So some changes in the future are I think still needed for sure. How quickly we can do it is the big question."

And of course, while there might be the way in which to fix things, it is doubtful whether, as far as the powers that be are concerned, there is the will.