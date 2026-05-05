"It's going to feel repetitive," warns Alonso

Fail to make it out of Q1, trundle along at the back of the field... rinse and repeat, says two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

One would forgive the Spaniard if he simply said; 'I'm too old for this', but every race weekend he faces the media, gets asked the same questions and gives the same reply.

Following a Miami race in which both Aston Martins made it to the flag for the first time this year, Alonso was asked about the team's hopes for Canada.

After a moment's consideration, the Spaniard replied: "Let's see. I think we will make steps on that drivability point of view. Performance not, so we need to stick together with the team. It's going to be a very tough, tough race.

"It's going to feel repetitive," he quickly added, "obviously, we need to face the media every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

When a journo apologised, the Spaniard quickly responded: "No, it's good and you do your job, we drive fast. But it's repetitive, the message.

"We have no upgrades until after summer, so we don't need to come to Canada and be asked what we expect. What we expect in Canada is the same, what we expect in Austria is the same. That's the thing that we need to manage, the frustration level from everybody in the team.

"But I think we are all relaxed," he insisted. "We are all committed to, after summer, having a better second half of the year. Let's see if we can do that.

"I'm at peace because I understand the situation," he added. "The team explained to me that if we bring one or two-tenths every race, it doesn't change our position. We are P20 or P19 and the next car is one second in front. So even if we bring two-tenths every race, it doesn't change our position.

"It's a huge stress in the system, in the budget cap and things like that. Until we don't have one second and a half or two second improvement, it's better not to press the button in production because we waste money."

Despite his assurance that he is "at peace", asked what it might take to convince him to remain in F1 for another year, Alonso didn't reply.

When it was suggested that a P5 might do the trick, the Spanish veteran laughed.

"If I finish P5 in some race, I will probably retire that afternoon," he grinned.