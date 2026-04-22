An update from Honda

Honda's trackside general manager, Shintaro Orihara has issued an update as the teams look ahead to Miami.

Other than the updates prepared over the break, the teams have to contend with the regulation tweaks, and all this on a sprint weekend that only sees one practice session.

Following a disastrous start to Aston Martin's campaign, the British team and its Japanese engine provider are hoping that the break has allowed them to take a step forward.

Last time out, Fernando Alonso gave the team its first finish of the season, albeit 18th of 20 finishers, but it was a start.

As you know, the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were postponed," he said in a social media video. "But that doesn't mean that the work has stopped.

"After the Japanese Grand Prix, Aston Martin team members and Honda Racing Corporation have been working together at HRC Research and Development Centre in Sakura, about three hours from Tokyo," says Orihara.

"We have been working around the clock to enhance our countermeasures, and the work will keep continuing as we approach the next F1 race in Miami," he adds.

"We know that things will take time, but we will keep working hard together."