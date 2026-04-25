Domenicali's defiant defence of 2026 regulations open to interpretation.

One would be tempted to describe Stefano Domenicali's interview with The Race as what many call a car crash, for he comes out of it looking bad, indeed like a politician who refuses to give a straight answer.

Despite commendable pressure from Edd Straw, in particular, and Jon Noble, much like Comical Ali the F1 CEO insists that there is absolutely nothing wrong with F1.

Following a previous article we were contacted by a Communications Executive at F1 who claimed that the headline 'Domenicali hits out at rules critics' was "a bit extreme".

"He is not 'hitting out' at the critics or Verstappen," they insisted, "he is simply explaining where the sport currently is with the regs, and makes clear the sport is taking on board the feedback and criticism it has received."

Yet in the article we quoted the F1 boss as saying: "What I don't like is people who love to criticise. Criticising to criticise doesn't help anyone, and it has really zero effect."

If that's not "hitting out" at critics what is? And there is plenty more "hitting out" in this latest interview.

Asked if the "refinements" announced this week will solve the problems witnessed in the opening three races, Domenicali says: "I think this is not a problem of resolving the problem of Formula 1. Formula 1 has not any problems, Formula 1 is in great shape, just to make sure that is clear to everyone. And the vast majority of fans have been, since the beginning, very positive (about) what they see in terms of race action.

"You are the experts on this matter," he tells his interlocutors. "But we are getting sometimes too philosophical or too technical in things that the vast majority of people do not perceive.

"So, I do believe that this focus will stay in the right forum, because it's the nature of F1 to discuss and be able to improve. But it shouldn't be at the centre of the focus for the vast majority of fans.

"It is the nature of someone who wants to protect the business to react if they see that there are things that need to be taken in a different direction. The approach will not change, but I think that the focus should now be really on what has to be done.

"If you're asking me also, if this will be enough to answer other questions that were posed before. Maybe yes, maybe no. I don't know. I don't have that answer. For sure, there will be a focus within the teams, the drivers, and the FIA, who is the one that has to coordinate everything, that has that responsibility as a regulator, to think, what could happen in the next couple of years?"

Ignoring the criticism from the majority of drivers, the reaction from the fans has been overwhelming, so much so that on X both F1 and the FIA 'hid' negative comments in reaction to their posts claiming how good the sport is this year following the rules overhaul.

Having said that F1 has no problems and is in great shape, Straw asks how the sport can measure fans' satisfaction.

"It's very simple," replies Domenicali. "You check it... Sold out every race. First things that everyone with their eyes can see. It is amazing."

Like Pitpass has previously done, Straw points out that the majority of race tickets were sold before the season got underway, before the impact of the regulations was known.

"No, no, no," insists Domenicali. "Even now, so far is all good. So, I don't see this negativity.

"We have data that our people can give you in terms of real numbers. It is all positive. You are getting too (into the) engineer (mind-set), and that's why sometimes we miss the spot of: people want to have action, want to see things that are creating the right place to fight for something.

"So personally, if there is something that I would say, 'it is negative'. I would say I have no problem to say that. We're always listening. You know me very well, so I'm listening. But someone has to take the decision. I mean, we are not here that we can offer only one product.

"I was fascinated by some comments that came the other day when they say, 'ah there is a lot of attention now on GT'. Yes. Max Verstappen is an F1 driver there. Put a lot of eyes there.

"Kimi Antonelli. Who is he racing for? Formula 1. He went to Imola, and everyone talking about Kimi Antonelli, with all due respect," he adds, referring to the Mercedes driver waving the start flag at last weekend's WEC season-opener.

"So F1 is still a bright light that is inspiring a lot of fans, a lot of people. Look at the bigger trajectory. Look at the bigger picture. Therefore, I would say in that respect, I'm really looking forward to seeing how this championship will finish, because there will be a lot of action on the track.

"It will be fascinating for you to explain, because the success of F1 is thanks to what you're doing together with us," he continues, referring to the media, "because without your voice explaining what is behind the scenes, what is actually so fascinating, it will not be possible.

"So even for us, we have the duty to explain that in a very positive way, because otherwise we will shoot ourselves in the foot, that this doesn't make any sense. But that is not the defensive position."

At this point it should be made clear that Domenicali is not an engineer. He graduated from the University of Bologna having studied business administration. He immediately joined Ferrari, initially working in the finance department, before being promoted to the role of race director at Mugello. In 1995 he was appointed head of personnel in Ferrari's sporting department, his duties including sponsorship liaison, and was promoted to the role of team manager a year later.

Following a brief period as logistics manager, in 2002 he was appointed sporting director, finally taking over as director of the Ferrari F1 team from Jean Todt in 2007. In 2008 he was appointed team principal, and that same year oversaw the Maranello outfit's Constructors' Championship win, its most recent title in F1.

He resigned as team principal in 2014 and joined Audi, while also heading the FIA's single-seater commission. In March 2016 he was appointed CEO at Lamborghini, a position he held until December 2020, having been announced, just months earlier, as F1's new CEO.

Returning to the interview, and the complaints from the drivers, most notably world champions Max Verstapepn and Lando Norris, he says: "There's been too much focus on comments on certain drivers that have been taking a lot of discussion of the hardcore fans in that direction. That is something that is a lesson learned. These kinds of things should have been handled in a different way. That's for sure.

"Not because you don't need to cover anything, because there are so many positive elements - and I once again go back to the things that is stating the obvious. This change was needed to keep Formula 1 relevant in the ecosystem of motorsport. Otherwise, we forget the genesis of everything.

"So that is the only thing that (is a) lesson learned. I think that the focus of people that are responsible of our sport was taken out in the wrong place. That's what I can say. Yes, definitely so."

A "lesson learned"? Is that why Norris appeared to be muzzled earlier this week. Is this what we can expect in Miami and beyond, that criticism is off the table? And let's not forget, as is so often the case these days, much of the media has been compliant, fully supportive of the new regulations.

Throughout the interview, Domenicali insists that the sport's focus is the fans, yet he all but dismisses them when they are critical.

"We are bigger than racing around the track," he says of F1. "That is more important than anything else." A comment that surely plays into the hands of those who believe that the sport's stakeholders vision for F1 goes way, way beyond sport, but into all branches of entertainment, lifestyle, clothing, whatever else they car expand into. The racing, such as it is, merely the catalyst.

"The vast majority (of fans) if you ask what is under the bonnet, they're gonna say; 'we see the four wheels'. So we need to be balanced on that.

"(F1) is recognised today as one of the most important platforms in the world of sport, of business, of entertainment," he smiles, confirming what the sceptics always knew.

"I am interested in numbers!" he admits.

Ah, numbers. Yesterday's (welcome) announcement that Turkey returns to the schedule - but at the cost of what other track we wonder - saw President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claim that "Formula 1 enjoys a broad following across all age groups" in Turkey. "Especially among our youth" he made clear.

"The races reach nearly 19 million people in our country," he declared, "while around 7.5 million follow them closely on social media."

When the financials for the first quarter appear, the numbers will be especially important, and we don't mean those with dollar signs in front. As ever, Domenicali will boast of increased race attendance, viewing figures, social media etc.

Taking social media as an example, much of it is inane crap. Ignoring the fact that whenever F1 makes an announcement - such as yesterday - all eleven teams echo it, then there's the candid pictures of the drivers, the dumb nicknames, and, of course, the merch.

With a dearth of genuine news over the break, at one point Racing Bulls, and then Ferrari, requested that follower post pictures of their pets.

Now we love pets, especially cats, but can you imagine Ron Dennis, Christian Horner or Bernie asking to see a picture of Fido or Tiddles? However, such nonsense all adds to the increasingly impressive stats.

Many of you reading this will remember when TV coverage of our sport was grainy black and white footage from Monaco, Silverstone or Monza. F1 was an elite sport, barely covered by the mainstream media, unless there was a tragedy.

Today the coverage is 24/7, non-stop, and ranges from the frivolous to fascinating, in-depth insight. No longer do you have to wait until Monday's papers to find out who won at Spa, today, if George Russell farts it is on social media moments later.

Indeed, give it time, a year or two, and some enterprising outfit will be bottling 'Woody's Wind' (TM), and Mercedes will be selling it at $50 a time.

In reaction to the YouTube video (link) of the interview, many of those commenting, other than describing him as a politician, call Domenicali "delusional". However, he is not delusional, he knows exactly what he is doing, for it is his job.

It is we, the fans, the ones who dare criticise, that are delusional.

A while back we paraphrased Spock's line from Star Trek. "It's F1, but not as we know it!"

Well, those of you of a certain vintage had better get used to it. What you knew as F1 has gone, it will not return.

This is an entirely new concept - we refuse to say sport. It is entertainment, it is "Motortainment" as Tokyo Sexwale once described the ill-fated A1GP.

It is a bit of racing, along with music, movies, clothing, food, perfume, you name it, if there isn't already there will soon be an F1 logo on it.

Bernie once said that he was pitching the sport at those who bought expensive cars and watches, not kids who bought T-Shirts. Liberty Media has taken F1 in entirely the opposite direction, and, financially it is working.

The teams are worth billions, hence team bosses nod in agreement and refuse to speak out, while everyone else wants to get on board the high-speed gravy train. In his previous reaction to Verstappen and Norris's criticism of the new rules, Domenicali was even kind enough to point out the money they are making from the sport.

Stuff the die-hard oldies, who sigh as they recall Villeneuve (Gilles), Clark, Senna and the rest, we now have pouting male models, and no doubt a woman driver in the next couple of years.

The racing is crap, it's all yo-yoing, but hey, listen to the DJ, look at Jack Black gurning for the TV cameras.

As we have said before, press releases from the race promoters barely mention the racing these days, it's all about what bands are appearing.

The Circuit of the America's had to use acts such as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber to get people through the turnstiles for the racing, now the opposite is true.

The future of F1? Well, for those of us who fell in love with the sport all those years ago, who get dewy-eyed at the mention of certain drivers, cars, circuits... Stefano probably best summed it up, though almost surely unintentionally, when he said: "Sold out".