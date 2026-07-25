Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Racing Bulls

Dan Fallows - Technical Director: "With the Hungaroring being one of the more difficult circuits for overtaking in the race, we came into today looking to maximise our starting positions and we go away pleased to be starting 9th and 11th tomorrow.

"We saw some minor issues on the power units for both cars yesterday and today, so we elected to change them as a precautionary measure. This meant a late night on Liam's car and a push to get Arvid's car ready for the end of P3. Despite the work involved, the garage team did a fantastic job to get the cars in great shape for Qualifying today. We allocated 5 new sets of soft tyres to use in the three Qualifying sessions, planning to keep two new sets for both Q2 and Q3. As we expected, both drivers made it safely through Q1 with one new and one used set and could enjoy new tyres for each run after that. Arvid overcame his lack of P3 running to put in a strong drive to secure 9th on the grid, with Liam also showing good pace and only missing out on Q3 by the smallest of margins. With our practice long runs looking competitive, we are aiming for a strong race tomorrow against Audi and hoping to come away with more valuable Championship points."

Arvid Lindblad: "I think today was really positive. We made a good step forward from yesterday, despite missing most of FP3 this morning. It put me on the back foot but we managed to get the car in a good place. A massive thank you to the mechanics for getting the car ready in time to give me those two laps before Qualifying, they were really valuable in helping me get back up to speed. Credit also to the engineers for giving me the confidence in the car when it mattered most. It was a real team effort. It's a really enjoyable circuit to drive, and we've put ourselves in a strong position for tomorrow. We know Audi will be quick over the race distance, but we've done the job today to make sure we're starting ahead, and now the focus is on converting that into a good result."

Liam Lawson: "I'm disappointed with my execution in Q2. We were pretty good in Q1, however I locked up in the first lap and didn't have a strong second lap. It's a shame as the car has been very good. Our long runs have been quick, so we should have a fast car for the race tomorrow. Points are definitely within reach, so it's all to play for."