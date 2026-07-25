Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: "Tough weekend.

"The balance of the car was different in each session, and on my side of the garage, we had some issues at the rear of the car which made the car unpredictable and difficult to find the optimal setup. Even if we had optimised everything, I think this is the maximum that was possible today in terms of grid position for tomorrow."



Alex Albon: "We expected a tough weekend, but the car felt very different from yesterday and we're still struggling to pinpoint the reason for these inconsistencies between sessions. Over the last few races, we've got a better understanding of which parts aren't performing, but it's still hard to answer why. Aston have taken a big step forward this weekend, which has been something we've needed to factor in. Carlos and I have had different issues over the weekend, which we'll be looking into ahead of tomorrow's race, and we'll see what we can do."